6. Is U.S. democracy a good example to follow?

The publics surveyed are largely skeptical that democracy in the U.S., at least in its current form, is a good example for other countries to follow. A median of four-in-ten across the 34 nations polled believe democracy in the U.S. used to be a good example for other countries to follow but has not been in recent years.

Roughly one-in-five say American democracy has never been a good example. A similar share say it is currently a good model for other countries.

Around the world, adults in advanced economies are more skeptical of U.S. democracy when compared with those in middle-income countries. In 16 of 17 high-income countries surveyed, the share of people who think American democracy used to be a good example is 40% or higher. By contrast, the share holding this opinion is under 40% in 13 of 17 middle-income countries surveyed.

The current state of American democracy receives some of its highest ratings in the sub-Saharan African nations included in the study. Half or more in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria think U.S. democracy sets a good example for other countries. A similar share of Israelis hold this opinion.

On the other hand, in 18 of 34 countries surveyed, about a quarter or more of adults think that U.S. democracy has never been a good example to follow. Turkey stands out as the most critical of American democracy, with about half of adults (52%) holding this view.

Substantial shares of the public in several European democracies are also critical: At least three-in-ten say the U.S. has never been a good example in France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.

Since spring 2021, the share who see American democracy as a good example has fallen in eight of the 13 countries where trends are available, mostly in Europe.

For instance, 32% of Italians said in 2021 that the U.S. was a good example of democracy, while 22% hold this view today. Smaller but significant decreases can be seen in Australia, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the UK.