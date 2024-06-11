Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Home Research Topics International Affairs Global Image of Countries U.S. Global Image
  • Report

|

Globally, Biden Receives Higher Ratings Than Trump

6. Is U.S. democracy a good example to follow?

By , , , and

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

The publics surveyed are largely skeptical that democracy in the U.S., at least in its current form, is a good example for other countries to follow. A median of four-in-ten across the 34 nations polled believe democracy in the U.S. used to be a good example for other countries to follow but has not been in recent years.

A bar chart showing What people around the world think of U.S. democracy

Roughly one-in-five say American democracy has never been a good example. A similar share say it is currently a good model for other countries.

Around the world, adults in advanced economies are more skeptical of U.S. democracy when compared with those in middle-income countries. In 16 of 17 high-income countries surveyed, the share of people who think American democracy used to be a good example is 40% or higher. By contrast, the share holding this opinion is under 40% in 13 of 17 middle-income countries surveyed.

The current state of American democracy receives some of its highest ratings in the sub-Saharan African nations included in the study. Half or more in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria think U.S. democracy sets a good example for other countries. A similar share of Israelis hold this opinion.

On the other hand, in 18 of 34 countries surveyed, about a quarter or more of adults think that U.S. democracy has never been a good example to follow. Turkey stands out as the most critical of American democracy, with about half of adults (52%) holding this view.

A table showing that Fewer now say U.S. democracy is a good example for other countries to follow

Substantial shares of the public in several European democracies are also critical: At least three-in-ten say the U.S. has never been a good example in France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.

Since spring 2021, the share who see American democracy as a good example has fallen in eight of the 13 countries where trends are available, mostly in Europe.

For instance, 32% of Italians said in 2021 that the U.S. was a good example of democracy, while 22% hold this view today. Smaller but significant decreases can be seen in Australia, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

Next: Appendix A: Favorability of the United States since 2000
← Prev Page
1 5 6 7 8 9 11
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivery Saturday mornings

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for The Briefing

Weekly updates on the world of news & information

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

© 2024 Pew Research Center