Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research
Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research
Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate
Shannon Schumacher, Research Associate
James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy
Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate
Jeremiah Cha, Research Assistant
Stefan S. Cornibert, Communications Manager
Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research
Kat Devlin, Research Associate
Moira Fagan, Research Analyst
Shannon Greenwood, Digital Producer
Christine Huang, Research Assistant
Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer
David Kent, Copy Editor
Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher
J.J. Moncus, Research Assistant
Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist
Mara Mordecai, Research Assistant
Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods
Stacy Pancratz, Research Methodologist
Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate
Laura Silver, Senior Researcher