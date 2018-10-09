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Internet Connectivity Seen as Having Positive Impact on Life in Sub-Saharan Africa

Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones

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Table of Contents
  1. Internet Connectivity Seen as Having Positive Impact on Life in Sub-Saharan Africa
  2. 1. Majorities in sub-Saharan Africa own mobile phones, but smartphone adoption is modest
  3. 2. Internet use is growing across much of sub-Saharan Africa, but most are still offline
  4. 3. Sub-Saharan Africans say internet use has positively impacted education, personal relationships and economy
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Detailed demographic tables
  8. Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
  9. Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media

Country-specific examples of smartphones

Some cellphones are called “smartphones” because they can access the internet and apps. Is your cellphone a smartphone, such as ___ ?

Ghana iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows phone
Kenya iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows phone
Nigeria iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows phone
Senegal iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows phone
South Africa iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows phone
Tanzania iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows phone

Source: Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey. Q65.

Pew Research Center

Next: Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media
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Table of Contents

  1. Internet Connectivity Seen as Having Positive Impact on Life in Sub-Saharan Africa
  2. 1. Majorities in sub-Saharan Africa own mobile phones, but smartphone adoption is modest
  3. 2. Internet use is growing across much of sub-Saharan Africa, but most are still offline
  4. 3. Sub-Saharan Africans say internet use has positively impacted education, personal relationships and economy
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Detailed demographic tables
  8. Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
  9. Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media