Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones

Country-specific examples of smartphones
Some cellphones are called “smartphones” because they can access the internet and apps. Is your cellphone a smartphone, such as ___ ?
|Ghana
|iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows phone
|Kenya
|iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows phone
|Nigeria
|iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows phone
|Senegal
|iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows phone
|South Africa
|iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows phone
|Tanzania
|iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows phone
Source: Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey. Q65.
Pew Research Center