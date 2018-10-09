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Internet Connectivity Seen as Having Positive Impact on Life in Sub-Saharan Africa

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Internet Connectivity Seen as Having Positive Impact on Life in Sub-Saharan Africa
  2. 1. Majorities in sub-Saharan Africa own mobile phones, but smartphone adoption is modest
  3. 2. Internet use is growing across much of sub-Saharan Africa, but most are still offline
  4. 3. Sub-Saharan Africans say internet use has positively impacted education, personal relationships and economy
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Detailed demographic tables
  8. Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
  9. Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Courtney Johnson, Research Associate

James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy       Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research     Kat Devlin, Research Associate  Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor                                                                Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Jacob Poushter, Senior Researcher           Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer               Bruce Stokes, Director, Global Economic Attitudes Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

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Table of Contents

  1. Internet Connectivity Seen as Having Positive Impact on Life in Sub-Saharan Africa
  2. 1. Majorities in sub-Saharan Africa own mobile phones, but smartphone adoption is modest
  3. 2. Internet use is growing across much of sub-Saharan Africa, but most are still offline
  4. 3. Sub-Saharan Africans say internet use has positively impacted education, personal relationships and economy
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Detailed demographic tables
  8. Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
  9. Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media