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Internet Connectivity Seen as Having Positive Impact on Life in Sub-Saharan Africa

Appendix A: Detailed demographic tables

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Table of Contents
  1. Internet Connectivity Seen as Having Positive Impact on Life in Sub-Saharan Africa
  2. 1. Majorities in sub-Saharan Africa own mobile phones, but smartphone adoption is modest
  3. 2. Internet use is growing across much of sub-Saharan Africa, but most are still offline
  4. 3. Sub-Saharan Africans say internet use has positively impacted education, personal relationships and economy
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Detailed demographic tables
  8. Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
  9. Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media

Table showing that mobile phone ownership is more common among men and people with more education and higher income.

Table showing that younger, more educated and higher income Africans are more likely to own smartphones.

Table showing that across countries, young people and those with more education and higher income are more likely to go online.

Table showing that men, younger people, and those with more education and income are more likely to use social media websites.

Next: Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
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Table of Contents

  1. Internet Connectivity Seen as Having Positive Impact on Life in Sub-Saharan Africa
  2. 1. Majorities in sub-Saharan Africa own mobile phones, but smartphone adoption is modest
  3. 2. Internet use is growing across much of sub-Saharan Africa, but most are still offline
  4. 3. Sub-Saharan Africans say internet use has positively impacted education, personal relationships and economy
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Detailed demographic tables
  8. Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
  9. Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media