- Report
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Internet Connectivity Seen as Having Positive Impact on Life in Sub-Saharan Africa
Appendix A: Detailed demographic tables
Table of Contents
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- Internet Connectivity Seen as Having Positive Impact on Life in Sub-Saharan Africa
- 1. Majorities in sub-Saharan Africa own mobile phones, but smartphone adoption is modest
- 2. Internet use is growing across much of sub-Saharan Africa, but most are still offline
- 3. Sub-Saharan Africans say internet use has positively impacted education, personal relationships and economy
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology
- Appendix A: Detailed demographic tables
- Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
- Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social media