Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

Sub-Saharan African Immigrants in the U.S. Are Often More Educated Than Those in Top European Destinations

Appendix B: Demographic and economic profiles

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Sub-Saharan African Immigrants in the U.S. Are Often More Educated Than Those in Top European Destinations
  2. Acknowledgements
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix A: References
  5. Appendix B: Demographic and economic profiles
  6. Appendix C: Countries of birth of sub-Saharan immigrants in top destinations
  7. Appendix D: Sub-Saharan African countries and territories
Table showing demographic characteristics of foreign-born sub-Saharan Africans in the U.S., 2015
Table showing demographic characteristics of foreign-born sub-Saharan Africans in the UK, 2015
Table showing demographic characteristics of foreign-born sub-Saharan Africans in France, 2015
Table showing demographic characteristics of foreign-born sub-Saharan Africans in Italy, 2015
Table showing demographic characteristics of foreign-born sub-Saharan Africans in Portugal, 2015
Next: Appendix C: Countries of birth of sub-Saharan immigrants in top destinations
← Prev Page
1234567
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Sub-Saharan African Immigrants in the U.S. Are Often More Educated Than Those in Top European Destinations
  2. Acknowledgements
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix A: References
  5. Appendix B: Demographic and economic profiles
  6. Appendix C: Countries of birth of sub-Saharan immigrants in top destinations
  7. Appendix D: Sub-Saharan African countries and territories