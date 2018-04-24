- Report
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Sub-Saharan African Immigrants in the U.S. Are Often More Educated Than Those in Top European Destinations
Appendix B: Demographic and economic profiles
Table of Contents
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- Sub-Saharan African Immigrants in the U.S. Are Often More Educated Than Those in Top European Destinations
- Acknowledgements
- Methodology
- Appendix A: References
- Appendix B: Demographic and economic profiles
- Appendix C: Countries of birth of sub-Saharan immigrants in top destinations
- Appendix D: Sub-Saharan African countries and territories
Next: Appendix C: Countries of birth of sub-Saharan immigrants in top destinations