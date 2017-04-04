Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research
James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Caldwell Bishop, Research Associate Hanyu Chwe, Research Assistant Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager Danielle Cuddington, Research Analyst Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Yulin Huang, Research Analyst Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Dorothy Manevich, Research Analyst Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Bridget Parker, Research Analyst Jacob Poushter, Senior Researcher Audrey Powers, Administrative Coordinator Guilherme Russo, Research Associate Steve Schwarzer, Research Methodologist Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Katie Simmons, Associate Director, Research Rhonda Stewart, Senior Communications Manager Bruce Stokes, Director, Global Economic Attitudes Kyle Taylor, Research Assistant Margaret Vice, Senior Researcher Benjamin Wormald, Web Developer