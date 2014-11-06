Methods in Detail

About the 2014 Spring Pew Global Attitudes Survey
Results for the survey are based on face-to-face interviews conducted under the direction of Princeton Survey Research Associates International. Survey results are based on national samples. For further details on sample designs, see below.
The descriptions below show the margin of sampling error based on all interviews conducted in that country. For results based on the full sample in a given country, one can say with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling and other random effects is plus or minus the margin of error. In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.
|Country:
|Argentina
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by locality size
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 17 – May 11, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.9 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding dispersed rural population, or 6.5% of the population)
|Country:
|Bangladesh
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by administrative division and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Bengali
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 14 – May 11, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.8 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Brazil
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and size of municipality
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Portuguese
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 10 – April 30, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,003
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.8 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Chile
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 25 – May 5, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.8 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding Chiloe and other islands, or about 3% of the population)
|Country:
|China
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Chinese (Mandarin, Fuping, Renshou, Suining, Xichuan, Hua, Shanghai, Chenzhou, Anlong, Chengdu, Yingkou, Guang’an, Zibo, Jinxi, Yantai, Feicheng, Leiyang, Yuanjiang, Daye, Beijing, Yangchun, Nanjing, Shucheng, Linxia, Yongxin, Chun’an, Xinyang, Shangyu, Baiyin, Ruichang, Xinghua and Yizhou dialects)
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 11 – May 15, 2014
|Sample size:
|3,190
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Macau, or about 2% of the population). Disproportionately urban. The data were weighted to reflect the actual urbanity distribution in China.
|Note:
|The results cited are from Horizonkey’s self-sponsored survey.
|Country:
|Colombia
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 12 – May 8, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,002
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding region formerly called the National Territories and the islands of San Andres and Providencia, or about 4% of the population)
|Country:
|Egypt
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by governorate and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Arabic
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 10 – April 29, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.3 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding frontier governorates, or about 2% of the population)
|Country:
|El Salvador
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by department and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 28 – May 9, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,010
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Ghana
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and settlement size
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Akan (Twi), English, Dagbani, Ewe
|Fieldwork dates:
|May 5 – May 31, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.8 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|India
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati, Odia
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 14 – May 1, 2014
|Sample size:
|2,464
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.1 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population in 15 of the 17 most populous states (Kerala and Assam were excluded) and the Union Territory of Delhi (roughly 91% of the population). Disproportionately urban. The data were weighted to reflect the actual urbanity distribution in India.
|Country:
|Indonesia
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by province and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Bahasa Indonesian
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 17 – May 23, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding Papua and remote areas or provinces with small populations, or 12% of the population)
|Country:
|Jordan
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by governorate and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Arabic
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 11 – April 29, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Kenya
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by province and settlement size
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Kiswahili, English
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 18 – April 28, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,015
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Lebanon
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Arabic
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 11 – May 2, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.1 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding a small area in Beirut controlled by a militia group and a few villages in the south of Lebanon, which border Israel and are inaccessible to outsiders, or about 2% of the population)
|Country:
|Malaysia
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by state and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin Chinese, English
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 10 – May 23, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,010
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.8 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding difficult to access areas in Sabah and Sarawak, or about 7% of the population)
|Country:
|Mexico
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 21 – May 2, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Nicaragua
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by department and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 23 – May 11, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,008
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding residents of gated communities and multi-story residential buildings, or less than 1% of the population)
|Country:
|Nigeria
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|English, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 11 – May 25, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,014
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.3 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding Adamawa, Borno, Cross River, Jigawa, Yobe, and some areas in Taraba, or roughly 12% of the population)
|Country:
|Pakistan
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by province and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Urdu, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki, Sindhi
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 15 – May 7, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,203
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.2 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir for security reasons, areas of instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [formerly the North-West Frontier Province] and Baluchistan, military restricted areas and villages with less than 100 inhabitants – together, roughly 18% of the population). Disproportionately urban. The data were weighted to reflect the actual urbanity distribution in Pakistan.
|Country:
|Palestinian territories
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urban/rural/refugee camp population
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Arabic
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 15 – April 22, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.4 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding Bedouins who regularly change residence and some communities near Israeli settlements where military restrictions make access difficult, or roughly 5% of the population)
|Country:
|Peru
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 11 – May 2, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Philippines
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Tagalog, Cebuano, Ilonggo, Ilocano, Bicolano
|Fieldwork dates:
|May 1 – May 21, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,008
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Poland
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by province and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Polish
|Fieldwork dates:
|March 17 – April 8, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,010
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.6 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Russia
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by Russia’s eight geographic regions, plus the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, and by urban-rural status
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Russian
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 4 – April 20, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.6 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excludes Chechen Republic, Ingush Republic and remote territories in the Far North – together, roughly 3% of the population)
|Country:
|Senegal
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Wolof, French
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 17 – May 2, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.7 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|South Africa
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by metropolitan area, province and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|English, Zulu, Xhosa, South Sotho, Afrikaans, North Sotho
|Fieldwork dates:
|May 18 – June 5, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Tanzania
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Kiswahili
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 18 – May 7, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,016
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding Zanzibar, or about 3% of the population)
|Country:
|Thailand
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Thai
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 23 – May 24, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.9 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding the provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala, or about 3% of the population)
|Country:
|Tunisia
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by governorate and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Tunisian Arabic
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 19 – May 9, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.0 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Turkey
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region, urbanity and settlement size
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Turkish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 11 – May 16, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,001
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Uganda
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Luganda, English, Runyankole/Rukiga, Luo, Runyoro/Rutoro, Ateso, Lugbara
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 25 – May 9, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,007
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.9 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population
|Country:
|Ukraine
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by Ukraine’s six regions plus ten of the largest cities – Kyiv (Kiev), Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Kryvyi Rih, Lugansk, and Mikolayev – as well as three cities on the Crimean peninsula – Simferopol, Sevastopol, and Kerch
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Russian, Ukrainian
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 5 – April 23, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,659
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.3 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (Survey includes oversamples of Crimea and of the South, East and Southeast regions. The data were weighted to reflect the actual regional distribution in Ukraine.)
|Country:
|Venezuela
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and parish size
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 11 – May 10, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-3.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population (excluding remote areas, or about 4% of population)
|Country:
|Vietnam
|Sample design:
|Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
|Mode:
|Face-to-face adults 18 plus
|Languages:
|Vietnamese
|Fieldwork dates:
|April 16 – May 8, 2014
|Sample size:
|1,000
|Margin of error:
|+/-4.5 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population