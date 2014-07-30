Turkey Survey Methods

Pew Research Center Spring 2014 Survey

The survey in Turkey was conducted under the direction of Princeton Survey Research Associates International.

Results for the survey in Turkey are based on 1,001 face-to-face interviews with adults 18 and older, between April 11 and May 16, 2014. Interviews were conducted in Turkish. The survey is representative of the country’s adult population. The survey is based on a multi-stage, area probability design, which entailed proportional allocation of interviews by region, urbanity and settlement size. The primary sampling units were districts.

The margin of sampling error is ±4.5 percentage points. For the results based on the full sample, one can say with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling and other random effects is plus or minus the margin of error. In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.