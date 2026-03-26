Acknowledgments

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.
Primary Researchers
Samuel Bestvater, Senior Data Scientist
Athena Chapekis, Computational Social Science Analyst
Skyler Seets, Computational Social Science Assistant
Sono Shah, Associate Director, Data Labs
Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs
Research Team
Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Luxuan Wang, Research Associate
Anna Lieb, Computational Social Science Assistant
Kaitlyn Radde, Computational Social Science Assistant
Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant
Sofia Conway, Qualitative Analysis Intern
Devin Teehan, Qualitative Analysis Intern
Editorial and Graphic Design
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and UX
Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist
Communications and Web Publishing
Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Talia Price, Interim Communications Manager
Hannah Taber, Communications Manager
Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of members of the Pew Research Center Survey Methods, Religion and News & Information teams, including Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Scott Keeter, Alan Cooperman, Besheer Mohamed, Chip Rotolo, Katerina Eva Matsa and Neha Sahgal.