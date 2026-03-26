Acknowledgments

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Primary Researchers

Samuel Bestvater, Senior Data Scientist

Athena Chapekis, Computational Social Science Analyst

Skyler Seets, Computational Social Science Assistant

Sono Shah, Associate Director, Data Labs

Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs

Research Team

Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher

Luxuan Wang, Research Associate

Anna Lieb, Computational Social Science Assistant

Kaitlyn Radde, Computational Social Science Assistant

Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant

Sofia Conway, Qualitative Analysis Intern

Devin Teehan, Qualitative Analysis Intern

Editorial and Graphic Design

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and UX

Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist

Communications and Web Publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager

Talia Price, Interim Communications Manager

Hannah Taber, Communications Manager

Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of members of the Pew Research Center Survey Methods, Religion and News & Information teams, including Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Scott Keeter, Alan Cooperman, Besheer Mohamed, Chip Rotolo, Katerina Eva Matsa and Neha Sahgal.