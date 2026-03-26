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Religious Radio Across America

Acknowledgments

By , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Religious Radio Across America
  2. Americans’ experiences with religious audio programming
  3. Political commentary on religious radio, and what listeners think about it
  4. How Catholic radio differs from other Christian radio
  5. Music on religious radio
  6. Where religious radio stations are located, and who owns them
  7. What’s religious radio like in your state?
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Primary Researchers

Samuel Bestvater, Senior Data Scientist
Athena Chapekis, Computational Social Science Analyst
Skyler Seets, Computational Social Science Assistant
Sono Shah, Associate Director, Data Labs
Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs

Research Team

Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Luxuan Wang, Research Associate
Anna Lieb, Computational Social Science Assistant
Kaitlyn Radde, Computational Social Science Assistant
Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant
Sofia Conway, Qualitative Analysis Intern
Devin Teehan, Qualitative Analysis Intern

Editorial and Graphic Design

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and UX
Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist

Communications and Web Publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager  
Talia Price, Interim Communications Manager
Hannah Taber, Communications Manager
Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of members of the Pew Research Center Survey Methods, Religion and News & Information teams, including Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Scott Keeter, Alan Cooperman, Besheer Mohamed, Chip Rotolo, Katerina Eva Matsa and Neha Sahgal.

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Table of Contents

  1. Religious Radio Across America
  2. Americans’ experiences with religious audio programming
  3. Political commentary on religious radio, and what listeners think about it
  4. How Catholic radio differs from other Christian radio
  5. Music on religious radio
  6. Where religious radio stations are located, and who owns them
  7. What’s religious radio like in your state?
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology