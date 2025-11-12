Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

How Parents Use Online Communities

Acknowledgments

By , , and
This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Primary researchers

Anna Lieb, Computational Social Science Assistant
Athena Chapekis, Computational Social Science Analyst
Sono Shah, Associate Director, Data Labs
Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs
Sofia Conway, Qualitative Analysis Intern
Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant

Research team

Devin Teehan, Former Qualitative Analysis Intern

Editorial and graphic design

Alissa Scheller, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist

Communications and web publishing

Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager
Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Talia Price, Communications Associate
Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Colleen McClain, Monica Anderson and Courtney Kennedy.

