Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Home Research Topics Internet & Technology Emerging Technology Artificial Intelligence
  • Report

|

What Web Browsing Data Tells Us About How AI Appears Online

Acknowledgments

By , , and

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Primary researchers

Athena Chapekis, Computational Social Science Analyst
Anna Lieb, Computational Social Science Assistant
Sono Shah, Associate Director, Data Labs
Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs

Research team

Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist
Galen Stocking, Senior Computational Social Scientist
Brian Broderick, Former Senior Data Engineer
Gonzalo Rivero, Former Associate Director, Data Labs

Editorial and graphic design

Alissa Scheller, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Anna Jackson, Editorial Assistant

Communications and web publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Mithila Samak, Communications Associate
Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Arnold Lau, Monica Anderson, Eileen Yam, Colleen McClain, Jeffrey Gottfried and Haley Nolan.

Next: Methodology
← Prev Page
1 2 3 4
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for The Briefing

Weekly updates on the world of news & information

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

Table of Contents