Appendix: AI keywords used in this study

A webpage was classified as containing an AI mention if it had at least one of the following keywords. These keywords were detected using regular expression matching, included common variants and were not case sensitive, unless noted otherwise.
- AI or A.I. (case sensitive)
- BERT or RoBERTa or roBERTa (case sensitive)
- GPT (including GPT 3, 4, 4o, 4o1 or 4o3)
- LLM(s) or Large Language Model(s) or Language Model(s)
- NLP or Nature Language Processing
- X.AI or xAI (case sensitive)
- Grok (including Grok 1, 1.5, 2 or 3)
- AI Assistant
- AI Governance or AI Policy
- AI-Assisted or AI Assisted
- AI-Enhanced or AI Enhanced
- AI-Powered or AI Powered
- AI Regulation or AI Regulatory Compliance
- AI For Good or AI For Social Good
- AI Image Generator or AI Image(s)
- AI Overview
- AI Prompt or Prompt Engineering
- AI Summary
- AI Solution(s)
- Algorithm(s)
- Alibaba Cloud AI
- Anthropic
- Amazon AI or Amazon Alexa
- AWS Machine Learning
- Apple Machine Learning or Core ML
- Apple Intelligence
- Artificial Intelligence
- AI Translation or Automatic Language Translation
- Azure AI
- Baidu AI
- Bias in AI or Algorithmic Bias
- Bing AI
- Character.AI or Character AI or CharacterAI
- Chatbot(s) or Chat bot(s) or AI Chat
- ChatGPT or Chat GPT
- Claude AI (including Claude 2, 2.1, 3, 3.5, Sonnet, 3.5 Sonnet, Haiku, 3.5 Haiku, Opus or 3.7)
- Cognitive Computing
- Computer Vision
- Contextual Embedding
- Copilot Answer
- Deep Learning
- DeepFake(s) or Deep Fake(s)
- DeepMind
- DeepSeek (including DeepSeek LLM, MoE, Math, V2, V3 or R1)
- DALL·E or DALL-E or DALLE
- Ethical Tech or Responsible Tech or Ethical AI or Responsible AI or Ethics in AI
- Explainable AI
- Facebook AI or Meta AI
- Feature Engineering
- Fine-tuned Model or Fine-tuning a Model
- Generative Model or Generative AI
- Generative Adversarial Network(s)
- Gemini AI or Google Gemini
- Global AI
- Google AI or Google Brain Team or Google Brain or TensorFlow
- Healthcare AI or AI in Healthcare
- Huawei HiAI
- Hyperparameter Tuning
- IBM Watson (case sensitive)
- Intel AI
- Knowledge Graph
- LLaMA (case sensitive)
- Meta Llama or Code Llama (including Llama 2, 3, 3.1, 3.2 or 3.3)
- Machine Intelligence or Machine Learning
- Microsoft AI or Microsoft Copilot
- MidJourney
- Neural Network(s)
- NotebookLM or Notebook LM
- NVIDIA or NVIDIA AI
- OpenAI or Open AI (including OpenAI o1, o1-mini, o3 or o3-mini)
- Oracle AI
- Perplexity.AI or Perplexity AI or PerplexityAI
- Pre-trained Model(s)
- Predictive Analytics or Predictive Modeling or Predictive Modelling
- Qwen (including Qwen 7B, 72B, 1.8B, 2, 2-Math, 2.5, VL, VL2, Audio or LLM)
- QwQ or QwQ-2.5 or QwQ 2.5
- Reinforcement Learning
- Robotic Process Automation
- Retrieval Augmented Generation
- Salesforce Einstein
- SAP Leonardo or Leonardo AI (case sensitive)
- Self-Attention Mechanism
- Semantic Analysis
- Sequence Modeling
- Stable Diffusion
- Summary by Copilot
- Supervised Learning
- Tencent AI
- TensorRT or Tensor.Art
- Transfer Learning
- Unsupervised Learning
- Workforce Automation