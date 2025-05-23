Appendix: AI keywords used in this study

A webpage was classified as containing an AI mention if it had at least one of the following keywords. These keywords were detected using regular expression matching, included common variants and were not case sensitive, unless noted otherwise.

AI or A.I. (case sensitive)

BERT or RoBERTa or roBERTa (case sensitive)

GPT (including GPT 3, 4, 4o, 4o1 or 4o3)

LLM(s) or Large Language Model(s) or Language Model(s)

NLP or Nature Language Processing

X.AI or xAI (case sensitive)

Grok (including Grok 1, 1.5, 2 or 3)

AI Assistant

AI Governance or AI Policy

AI-Assisted or AI Assisted

AI-Enhanced or AI Enhanced

AI-Powered or AI Powered

AI Regulation or AI Regulatory Compliance

AI For Good or AI For Social Good

AI Image Generator or AI Image(s)

AI Overview

AI Prompt or Prompt Engineering

AI Summary

AI Solution(s)

Algorithm(s)

Alibaba Cloud AI

Anthropic

Amazon AI or Amazon Alexa

AWS Machine Learning

Apple Machine Learning or Core ML

Apple Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

AI Translation or Automatic Language Translation

Azure AI

Baidu AI

Bias in AI or Algorithmic Bias

Bing AI

Character.AI or Character AI or CharacterAI

Chatbot(s) or Chat bot(s) or AI Chat

ChatGPT or Chat GPT

Claude AI (including Claude 2, 2.1, 3, 3.5, Sonnet, 3.5 Sonnet, Haiku, 3.5 Haiku, Opus or 3.7)

Cognitive Computing

Computer Vision

Contextual Embedding

Copilot Answer

Deep Learning

DeepFake(s) or Deep Fake(s)

DeepMind

DeepSeek (including DeepSeek LLM, MoE, Math, V2, V3 or R1)

DALL·E or DALL-E or DALLE

Ethical Tech or Responsible Tech or Ethical AI or Responsible AI or Ethics in AI

Explainable AI

Facebook AI or Meta AI

Feature Engineering

Fine-tuned Model or Fine-tuning a Model

Generative Model or Generative AI

Generative Adversarial Network(s)

Gemini AI or Google Gemini

Global AI

Google AI or Google Brain Team or Google Brain or TensorFlow

Healthcare AI or AI in Healthcare

Huawei HiAI

Hyperparameter Tuning

IBM Watson (case sensitive)

Intel AI

Knowledge Graph

LLaMA (case sensitive)

Meta Llama or Code Llama (including Llama 2, 3, 3.1, 3.2 or 3.3)

Machine Intelligence or Machine Learning

Microsoft AI or Microsoft Copilot

MidJourney

Neural Network(s)

NotebookLM or Notebook LM

NVIDIA or NVIDIA AI

OpenAI or Open AI (including OpenAI o1, o1-mini, o3 or o3-mini)

Oracle AI

Perplexity.AI or Perplexity AI or PerplexityAI

Pre-trained Model(s)

Predictive Analytics or Predictive Modeling or Predictive Modelling

Qwen (including Qwen 7B, 72B, 1.8B, 2, 2-Math, 2.5, VL, VL2, Audio or LLM)

QwQ or QwQ-2.5 or QwQ 2.5

Reinforcement Learning

Robotic Process Automation

Retrieval Augmented Generation

Salesforce Einstein

SAP Leonardo or Leonardo AI (case sensitive)

Self-Attention Mechanism

Semantic Analysis

Sequence Modeling

Stable Diffusion

Summary by Copilot

Supervised Learning

Tencent AI

TensorRT or Tensor.Art

Transfer Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Workforce Automation