2. Pressures teens are facing

In addition to asking about the problems their peers at school are dealing with, we asked teens about the pressures they personally face.

By far the biggest source of pressure for teens is their grades. Roughly seven-in-ten teens (68%) say they face a great deal or fair amount of pressure to get good grades.

Substantial shares of teens say they feel certain social pressures as well. Some 47% say they feel at least a fair amount of pressure to look good, and 41% feel pressure to fit in socially.

A third say they feel a great deal or fair amount of pressure to be physically strong. The same share feel pressure to be involved in extracurricular activities. And 31% say they feel pressure to be good at sports.

Very few teens (7%) say they feel a great deal or fair amount of pressure to be sexually active.

Differences by gender

While girls and boys share some of the same pressure points, there are significant differences in certain areas.

Where girls feel more pressure than boys

Looking good: A 55% majority of girls say they feel a great deal or fair amount of pressure to look good. A smaller share of boys (39%) say the same.

Where boys feel more pressure than girls

Being physically strong: By a margin of 20 percentage points, boys are more likely than girls to say they feel a great deal or fair amount of pressure to be physically strong (43% vs. 23%).

Where boys and girls feel equally pressured

There are three areas where roughly equal shares of teen boys and girls say they feel a great deal or fair amount of pressure.