About 4 in 10 teens support cellphone bans in classrooms; fewer back all-day restrictions

A ninth grader stores her cellphone in a holder as she enters class in Delta, Utah, on Feb. 23, 2024. (Rick Bowmer/AP Photo via Getty Images)

Schools nationwide are cracking down on students’ cellphone use. At the same time, support for cellphone bans is rising among U.S. adults. But what do teenagers think?

Teens largely oppose banning cellphones for the entire school day; views on classroom bans more mixed % of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they would support or oppose a ban that prevents middle and high school students from using cellphones during … Note: "Strongly/Somewhat support" and "Strongly/Somewhat oppose" responses are combined. Those who did not answer or said "Not sure" are not shown. Refer to the questionnaire for full question wording. Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 25-Oct. 9, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Teens largely oppose banning cellphones for the entire school day; views on classroom bans more mixed % of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they would support or oppose a ban that prevents middle and high school students from using cellphones during … Support Oppose Class 41 51 The entire school day 17 73

Note: "Strongly/Somewhat support" and "Strongly/Somewhat oppose" responses are combined. Those who did not answer or said "Not sure" are not shown. Refer to the questionnaire for full question wording. Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 25-Oct. 9, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Today, 41% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 say they support banning middle and high school students from using cellphones during class, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in fall 2025.

Still, roughly half of teens oppose such a ban. And 9% are not sure.

Teens are far less supportive of a full-day ban on cellphone use. About one-in-five teens support banning cellphones during the entire school day, including at lunch and between classes. Another 73% oppose this.

How we did this Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to understand teens’ views on school cellphone bans for middle and high school students. We also used data from a separate survey to compare their views with those of adults. To explore teens’ views, the Center conducted an online survey of 1,458 U.S. teens from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, 2025, through Ipsos. Ipsos recruited the teens via their parents, who were part of its KnowledgePanel. The KnowledgePanel is a probability-based web panel recruited primarily through national, random sampling of residential addresses. The survey was weighted to be representative of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who live with their parents by age, gender, race and ethnicity, household income, and other categories. This research was reviewed and approved by an external institutional review board (IRB), Advarra, an independent committee of experts specializing in helping to protect the rights of research participants. Here are the questions used in the survey of teens, along with responses, and its methodology. To explore adults’ views, the Center surveyed 5,023 U.S. adults from June 9 to 15, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, presidential vote (among voters) and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology. Here are the questions used in the survey of adults, the topline and its methodology.

Views by race and ethnicity

White teens more supportive than Hispanic and Black teens on cellphone bans in schools % of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they would support a ban that prevents middle and high school students from using cellphones during … Note: "Strongly/Somewhat support" responses are combined. Those who did not answer or gave other responses are not shown. Refer to the questionnaire for full question wording. Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 25-Oct. 9, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

White teens more supportive than Hispanic and Black teens on cellphone bans in schools % of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they would support a ban that prevents middle and high school students from using cellphones during … Class The entire school day Sort U.S. teens 41 17 Total Boys 41 15 Gender Girls 41 20 Gender White 46 20 Race Black 33 10 Race Hispanic 36 14 Race Ages 13-14 43 21 Age 15-17 39 15 Age Less than $30K 36 16 Income $30K-$74,999 38 17 Income $75K+ 42 17 Income

Note: "Strongly/Somewhat support" responses are combined. Those who did not answer or gave other responses are not shown. Refer to the questionnaire for full question wording. Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 25-Oct. 9, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views on cellphone bans vary by race and ethnicity. While 46% of White teens say they support banning cellphones in classrooms, that share drops to about a third among Hispanic and Black teens.

The pattern is the same for all-day bans. But relatively low shares across racial and ethnic groups support them.

Views by other demographic characteristics

Older and younger teens are similarly likely to support a classroom ban. However, teens ages 13 to 14 are slightly more likely to back a full-day ban.

Support for each type of cellphone ban is similar across gender and household income.

Comparing teens’ and adults’ views on school cellphone bans

Teens far less supportive than adults on cellphone bans in schools % of U.S. adults and teens ages 13 to 17 who say they would support a ban that prevents middle and high school students from using cellphones during … Note: "Strongly/Somewhat support" responses are combined. Those who did not answer or gave other responses are not shown. Refer to the questionnaire for full question wording. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 9-15, 2025; survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 25-Oct. 9, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Teens far less supportive than adults on cellphone bans in schools % of U.S. adults and teens ages 13 to 17 who say they would support a ban that prevents middle and high school students from using cellphones during … U.S. teens U.S. adults Class 41 74 The entire school day 17 44

Note: "Strongly/Somewhat support" responses are combined. Those who did not answer or gave other responses are not shown. Refer to the questionnaire for full question wording. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 9-15, 2025; survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 25-Oct. 9, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Adults are far more supportive than teens are of banning cellphone use in schools.

In a separate survey conducted in summer 2025, 74% of U.S. adults said they support banning middle and high school students from using cellphones during class. That compares with 41% of teens.

Adults are also far more likely than teens to back cellphone bans for the entire school day (44% vs. 17%).

Previous Center research has also found that adults are more supportive than teens are of several social media policies aimed at minors, such as platforms requiring parental consent to create an account or setting time limits for underage users.