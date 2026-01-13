About 4 in 10 teens support cellphone bans in classrooms; fewer back all-day restrictions

Teens largely oppose banning cellphones for the entire school day; views on classroom bans more mixed
Teens largely oppose banning cellphones for the entire school day; views on classroom bans more mixed
Note: “Strongly/Somewhat support” and “Strongly/Somewhat oppose” responses are combined. Those who did not answer or said “Not sure” are not shown. Refer to the questionnaire for full question wording.
Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 25-Oct. 9, 2025.
Today, 41% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 say they support banning middle and high school students from using cellphones during class, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in fall 2025.
Still, roughly half of teens oppose such a ban. And 9% are not sure.
Teens are far less supportive of a full-day ban on cellphone use. About one-in-five teens support banning cellphones during the entire school day, including at lunch and between classes. Another 73% oppose this.
How we did this
Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to understand teens’ views on school cellphone bans for middle and high school students. We also used data from a separate survey to compare their views with those of adults.
To explore teens’ views, the Center conducted an online survey of 1,458 U.S. teens from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, 2025, through Ipsos. Ipsos recruited the teens via their parents, who were part of its KnowledgePanel. The KnowledgePanel is a probability-based web panel recruited primarily through national, random sampling of residential addresses. The survey was weighted to be representative of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who live with their parents by age, gender, race and ethnicity, household income, and other categories.
This research was reviewed and approved by an external institutional review board (IRB), Advarra, an independent committee of experts specializing in helping to protect the rights of research participants.
To explore adults’ views, the Center surveyed 5,023 U.S. adults from June 9 to 15, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, presidential vote (among voters) and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.
Adults are also far more likely than teens to back cellphone bans for the entire school day (44% vs. 17%).
Previous Center research has also found that adults are more supportive than teens are of several social media policies aimed at minors, such as platforms requiring parental consent to create an account or setting time limits for underage users.