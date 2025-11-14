12th grade girls are less likely than boys to say they want to get married someday

U.S. high schoolers are less likely now than in the past to say they want to get married someday. And a smaller share today say that they’re very likely to have children if they do get married, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of survey data from the University of Michigan.
As of 2023, 67% of the nation’s 12th graders say they’ll likely choose to get married someday, down from 80% in 1993. Another 24% say they don’t know if they’ll get married, up from 16%. The share saying they don’t plan on getting married someday is largely unchanged.
The survey also asked 12th graders how likely they are to do certain things if they do get married.
A smaller share of 12th graders now than in 1993 say they’re very likely to stay married to the same person for life if they do tie the knot. About half (51%) say this, compared with 59% in 1993. The share of 12th graders who say they’re very likely to want to have kids in this situation has also decreased over this time span (48% in 2023 vs. 64% in 1993).
The drop in the share of 12th graders who say they want to get married reflects shifting views among girls. Boys are more likely than girls to say they want to get married someday (74% vs. 61%), but this wasn’t always the case. In 1993, a larger share of girls (83%) than boys (76%) said they wanted to get married.
The share of boys saying this is virtually unchanged over the 30-year period. But the share among girls dropped by 22 percentage points.
There are no statistically significant gender gaps on the other questions.
