Acknowledgments

U.S. Workers Are More Worried Than Hopeful About Future AI Use in the Workplace

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/economy-work.

Kim Parker, Director of Social Trends Research
Juliana Horowitz, Senior Associate Director, Research                 
Luona Lin, Research Associate
Rachel Minkin, Research Associate           
Kiley Hurst, Research Analyst             
Dana Braga, Research Analyst
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer        
Peter Bell, Design Director
John Carlo Mandapat, Information Graphics Designer     
Anna Jackson, Editorial Assistant                                              
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

The project also benefited greatly from the input from the following Pew Research Center staff: Monica Anderson, Jefferey Gottfried, Colleen McClain, Eileen Yam, Alec Tyson, Sono Shah and Samuel Bestvater.

