Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/social-trends

Kim Parker, Director, Social Trends Research Juliana Horowitz, Associate Director, Research Anna Brown, Research Associate Deja Thomas, Research Assistant Jesse Bennett, Research Assistant Ruth Igielnik, Senior Researcher Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director, Research Alec Tyson, Senior Researcher Hannah Hartig, Research Associate Ted Van Green, Research Assistant Tanya Arditi, Communications Manager Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer Travis Mitchell, Copy Editor and Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Nick Bertoni, Joshua Ferno, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Nick Hatley and Arnold Lau.