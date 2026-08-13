Americans’ use of social media for health information differs by race and ethnicity

Overall, 36% of U.S. adults say they get health information from social media at least sometimes, according to a Pew Research Center survey from October 2025. But this varies by racial and ethnic group.
Hispanic (49%), Asian (47%) and Black adults (45%) are particularly likely to get health information from social media at least sometimes, while White adults are less likely to do so (30%).
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.
|Group
|Extremely often/Often
|Sometimes
|Rarely
|Never
|U.S. adults
|U.S. adults
|11
|24
|25
|38
|White
|Race
|8
|22
|26
|44
|Hispanic
|Race
|19
|30
|24
|26
|Black
|Race
|18
|27
|18
|36
|Asian*
|Race
|16
|31
|28
|25
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.
Rating health information accuracy on social media
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.
|Group
|Extremely/Very
|Somewhat
|Not too/Not at all
|U.S. adults
|All
|7
|44
|47
|White
|Race
|5
|42
|51
|Hispanic
|Race
|8
|47
|44
|Black
|Race
|12
|52
|34
|Asian*
|Race
|3
|52
|43
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.
Among the 61% of Americans who ever get health information from social media, White adults are more likely than Black adults to say the information they get is not too or not at all accurate. About half of White adults (51%) say this is the case, compared with 34% of Black adults – a difference of 17 percentage points. The shares of Hispanic and Asian adults who say this do not differ significantly from either White or Black adults.
Related: Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?
What do people value in their sources?
Our survey also asked U.S. adults what characteristics they prioritize in the people they get health information from, whether via social media or in other ways.
Across racial and ethnic groups, majorities say medical expertise and transparency matter. But White adults are slightly more likely to say it is extremely or very important that the people they get health information from have medical training. About eight-in-ten White adults (79%) say this, compared with 71% of Hispanic adults, 66% of Black adults and 70% of Asian adults.
Similarly, 75% of White adults say it is extremely or very important that the people they get health information from are transparent about conflicts of interest, compared with 71% of Hispanic adults and 67% of Black and Asian adults.
Clarity from their health information sources is also highly important to Americans. Majorities across racial and ethnic groups say it is extremely or very important that the people they get health information from are easy to understand.
Smaller shares place high importance on their health information sources having personal experience, being likable or being physically fit.
Role of health and wellness influencers
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.
|Group
|Major reason
|Minor reason
|Not a reason
|U.S. adults
|All
|14
|34
|52
|White
|Race
|10
|31
|58
|Hispanic
|Race
|18
|39
|42
|Black
|Race
|19
|36
|43
|Asian*
|Race
|18
|40
|42
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.
Healthcare providers are the most common source of health information for Americans across racial and ethnic groups. But health and wellness influencers on social media and podcasts can offer an additional or alternative source of health information for some people. These influencers claim a wide range of backgrounds and experiences inside and outside traditional health professions.
Just as they are more likely to get health information from social media in general, Hispanic, Black and Asian adults are more likely than White adults to get health and wellness information from these influencers.
Hispanic, Black and Asian adults are particularly likely to say they turn to these sources to learn about things they don’t want to ask their doctor about. Around half or more of Hispanic, Black and Asian adults who get health and wellness information from influencers say this is a major or minor reason, compared with 41% of White adults.
Related: Moms, Coaches, Doctors, Entrepreneurs: Who Are America’s Health and Wellness Influencers?