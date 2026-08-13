Americans’ use of social media for health information differs by race and ethnicity

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Overall, 36% of U.S. adults say they get health information from social media at least sometimes, according to a Pew Research Center survey from October 2025. But this varies by racial and ethnic group.

Hispanic (49%), Asian (47%) and Black adults (45%) are particularly likely to get health information from social media at least sometimes, while White adults are less likely to do so (30%).

Hispanic, Black and Asian adults are more likely than White adults to get health info from social media % who say they get health information from social media such as Facebook, X or Instagram … * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Oct. 20-26, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Hispanic, Black and Asian adults are more likely than White adults to get health info from social media % who say they get health information from social media such as Facebook, X or Instagram … Group Extremely often/Often Sometimes Rarely Never U.S. adults U.S. adults 11 24 25 38 White Race 8 22 26 44 Hispanic Race 19 30 24 26 Black Race 18 27 18 36 Asian* Race 16 31 28 25 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Oct. 20-26, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis explores how Americans’ use of social media for health information varies by race and ethnicity. It also looks at experiences getting this information from health and wellness influencers – individuals with large audiences online who provide information about these topics, largely on social media. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our work studying Americans’ views of medicine and health and their use of social media. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our research on science and society. How did we do this? This analysis includes data from two surveys. One was conducted June 9-15, 2025, among 5,023 U.S. adults, and the other was conducted Oct. 20-26, 2025, among 5,111 U.S. adults. Both used the Center’s American Trends Panel. The surveys represent the views of the full U.S. adult population. For more information about these surveys and their methodologies, refer to our reports on health information sources and health and wellness influencers. Throughout this analysis, White, Black and Asian adults include those who identify with only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.

Rating health information accuracy on social media

About half of White adults who get health info from social media say it’s not accurate Among those who say they ever get health information from social media, % who say the information they get is __ accurate * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Oct. 20-26, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About half of White adults who get health info from social media say it’s not accurate Among those who say they ever get health information from social media, % who say the information they get is __ accurate Group Extremely/Very Somewhat Not too/Not at all U.S. adults All 7 44 47 White Race 5 42 51 Hispanic Race 8 47 44 Black Race 12 52 34 Asian* Race 3 52 43 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Oct. 20-26, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Among the 61% of Americans who ever get health information from social media, White adults are more likely than Black adults to say the information they get is not too or not at all accurate. About half of White adults (51%) say this is the case, compared with 34% of Black adults – a difference of 17 percentage points. The shares of Hispanic and Asian adults who say this do not differ significantly from either White or Black adults.

Related: Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?

What do people value in their sources?

Our survey also asked U.S. adults what characteristics they prioritize in the people they get health information from, whether via social media or in other ways.

Across racial and ethnic groups, majorities say medical expertise and transparency matter. But White adults are slightly more likely to say it is extremely or very important that the people they get health information from have medical training. About eight-in-ten White adults (79%) say this, compared with 71% of Hispanic adults, 66% of Black adults and 70% of Asian adults.

Similarly, 75% of White adults say it is extremely or very important that the people they get health information from are transparent about conflicts of interest, compared with 71% of Hispanic adults and 67% of Black and Asian adults.

Clarity from their health information sources is also highly important to Americans. Majorities across racial and ethnic groups say it is extremely or very important that the people they get health information from are easy to understand.

Smaller shares place high importance on their health information sources having personal experience, being likable or being physically fit.

Role of health and wellness influencers

Around half or more Hispanic, Black and Asian adults who get health info from influencers do so to learn about things they don’t want to ask their doctor Among those who get health information from influencers, % who say learning about things they don’t want to ask their doctor about is a … * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 9-15, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Around half or more Hispanic, Black and Asian adults who get health info from influencers do so to learn about things they don’t want to ask their doctor Among those who get health information from influencers, % who say learning about things they don’t want to ask their doctor about is a … Group Major reason Minor reason Not a reason U.S. adults All 14 34 52 White Race 10 31 58 Hispanic Race 18 39 42 Black Race 19 36 43 Asian* Race 18 40 42 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 9-15, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Healthcare providers are the most common source of health information for Americans across racial and ethnic groups. But health and wellness influencers on social media and podcasts can offer an additional or alternative source of health information for some people. These influencers claim a wide range of backgrounds and experiences inside and outside traditional health professions.

Just as they are more likely to get health information from social media in general, Hispanic, Black and Asian adults are more likely than White adults to get health and wellness information from these influencers.

Hispanic, Black and Asian adults are particularly likely to say they turn to these sources to learn about things they don’t want to ask their doctor about. Around half or more of Hispanic, Black and Asian adults who get health and wellness information from influencers say this is a major or minor reason, compared with 41% of White adults.

Related: Moms, Coaches, Doctors, Entrepreneurs: Who Are America’s Health and Wellness Influencers?