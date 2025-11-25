Nearly 8 in 10 Americans say politicians should avoid heated or aggressive speech

Most Americans (78%) say elected officials should avoid using heated or aggressive language because it could encourage some people to take violent action.
A far smaller share (20%) says that officials should be able to use heated language without worrying about how some people may act, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted Aug. 4-10, 2025, among 3,554 adults.
Americans across the political spectrum largely share the view that elected officials should avoid heated language:
- 83% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say such language should be avoided. That is unchanged since we first asked the question in 2019.
- 75% of Republicans and Republican leaners also say this, up from 56% in early 2024 and 61% in 2019.
CORRECTION (Nov. 25, 2025): The final sentence of this post previously gave an incorrect survey year. It was 2019 when 61% of Republicans and GOP leaners said elected officials should avoid heated language.
Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.