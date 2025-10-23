Americans say politically motivated violence is increasing, and they see many reasons why

Across the country – and across the political spectrum – Americans see politically motivated violence as on the rise in the United States.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 22-28, 2025.
|Response
|%
|Increasing
|85
|Staying about the same
|12
|Decreasing
|3
But there is much less public consensus about the reasons for politically motivated violence in recent years. And there are wide partisan gaps over how much of a problem they think extremism from the left or the right is for the country.
A Pew Research Center survey of 3,445 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 22-28 finds that, overall:
- 85% say politically motivated violence is increasing. This includes nearly identical shares of Republicans and Republican leaners (86%) and Democrats and Democratic leaners (85%).
- Just over half of Americans see left-wing (53%) and right-wing (52%) extremism as major problems. Nearly as many (47%) say this about extremism from “people without clear political views.”
Note: The survey was conducted in the wake of the murder of conservative political commentator and activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, and follows recent attacks on both Republican and Democratic elected officials.
Large majorities of both Republicans and Democrats say left-wing and right-wing extremism – as well as extremism from those without clear political views – are at least minor problems for the country. But partisans differ over whether they see each as a major problem:
- 77% of Republicans say left-wing extremism is a major problem in the country. Far fewer (27%) say this about right-wing extremism.
- Democrats’ views are nearly the reverse: 76% say right-wing extremism is a major problem, while 32% say left-wing extremism is a major problem.
- About half of both Republicans (49%) and Democrats (47%) say extremism from those without clear political views is a major problem.
(the) __ is a …
(the) __ is a …
|Total Major problem
|Total Minor problem
|Total Not a problem
|Rep/Lean Rep Major problem
|Rep/Lean Rep Minor problem
|Rep/Lean Rep Not a problem
|Dem/Lean Dem Major problem
|Dem/Lean Dem Minor problem
|Dem/Lean Dem Not a problem
|Left wing
|53
|34
|10
|77
|20
|2
|32
|48
|19
|Right wing
|52
|33
|13
|27
|49
|22
|76
|18
|4
|People without clear political views
|47
|38
|13
|49
|37
|14
|47
|40
|12
What do Americans think are the main reasons for politically motivated violence?
Asked to share – in their own words – the main reasons for politically motivated violence in recent years, partisans’ most common answers reference the other political side.
[open-end]
[open-end]
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|Total
|Rhetoric/Behavior of Trump/Republicans/ conservatives/MAGA
|2
|28
|14
|Partisan polarization
|9
|13
|11
|Unwillingness to engage with/understand those with different views
|13
|9
|10
|Acceptance of violence
|9
|10
|9
|Rhetoric/Behavior of politicians/parties (general)
|9
|9
|9
|Rhetoric/Behavior of Democrats/liberals
|16
|1
|8
|Social media
|8
|6
|6
|Traditional media
|8
|4
|6
But Democrats are more likely to mention President Donald Trump, Republicans or MAGA as reasons than Republicans are to cite Democrats, the Democratic Party or liberals:
- 28% of Democrats specifically mention the rhetoric or behavior of Trump, the MAGA movement or conservatives as a reason for recent politically motivated violence.
- 16% of Republicans mention the rhetoric and behavior of liberals or Democrats as a reason.
Several other explanations for politically motivated violence are mentioned by people in both parties.
Political polarization
Political polarization is the second-most common answer overall. About one-in-ten people (11%) say the stark divides between the two parties contribute to politically motivated violence – with many mentioning that these divides seem to have grown in recent years. Democrats (13%) are slightly more likely than Republicans (9%) to mention polarization.
“We have a larger divide between the right and left than ever before, so we don’t see each other as people but as the ‘enemy.’ When you see someone as an enemy, you can justify a lot of awful actions.” (Republican, 30s)
“The country has, over time, become politically only two major parties with severely extreme and opposite views.” (Independent, lean Democrat, 40s)
Unwillingness to engage with/understand those with different views
A similar share (10%) says a lack of understanding of people with different values or perspectives contributes to political violence in the country. Republicans (13%) are somewhat more likely than Democrats (9%) to point to this as a reason.
“No one knows how to discuss and have conversation with people of opposing values. We don’t have to agree with each other but we must learn to have adult conversations again.” (Republican, 60s)
“The inability to communicate respectfully and come to a solution that supports both sides. There is no compromise.” (Democrat, 20s)
Acceptance of violence
About one-in-ten Americans (9%) – including roughly equal shares in both parties – say a normalization of violence in the country today contributes to political violence.
“My generation and the one below me think they are getting justice by being violent and even killing people who don’t agree with them.” (Republican, 20s)
“Too many people accept this as normal.” (Democrat, 60s)
Media – both social media and other forms
Sizable shares also mention the media environment: 6% specifically point to social media, and another 6% cite television or other traditional media as factors that contribute to politically motivated violence. Republicans (17%) are more likely than Democrats (9%) to mention any form of media.
“I think a lot of it comes from social media, politicians and biased news feeding division and extreme rhetoric who paints people who disagree as enemies.” (Republican, 20s)
“Media often wants you to be angry to drive engagement, which ultimately is what they survive off of.” (Independent, lean Democrat, 20s)
Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.