Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Home Research Topics Politics & Policy Leaders
  • Short Reads

|

Most U.S. vice presidents in recent decades have sought the presidency, but relatively few have won

By
Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives at campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 22, 2024. (Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives at campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 22, 2024. (Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris has launched her bid for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. While most U.S. vice presidents in recent decades have sought the presidency, relatively few of them have won.

How we did this

Kamala Harris’ announcement that she would run for president made us wonder how many vice presidents in the United States have ultimately gone on to become president. We conducted this analysis to look at past vice presidents who ran for the top job and how often they won.

For this analysis, we consulted historical records from the White House Historical Association, the U.S. House and Senate, presidential libraries and the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, as well as news reports.

Overall, 29 of the 49 people who have served as vice president since the country’s founding have gone on to formally seek a party’s presidential nomination, either immediately after leaving the vice presidency or in the years that followed. Ten of these 29 vice presidents – about a third – have been elected to the nation’s top political office.

A chart showing that it has become more common for U.S. vice presidents to run for president.

Until the 1930s, it was less common for the vice president to seek the presidency. Many returned to a lower elected office or retired after serving as vice president. Still, earlier well-known presidents including John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt had previously served as vice president.

Among modern vice presidents, running for the top job has become more of the norm. Starting with Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first term in 1933, 15 of 18 vice presidents have launched presidential campaigns of their own after serving in the deputy role. But only five of these 15 emerged victorious: Democrats Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson and Joe Biden, and Republicans Richard Nixon and George H.W. Bush.

Two of these five modern vice presidents-turned-presidents initially took office after incumbent presidents died and they subsequently ran for election at the top of the ticket:

Two others weren’t elected to the top office until years after their vice presidencies ended:  

Three modern vice presidents have won their party’s nomination but lost the general election. In 1948, FDR’s third-term vice president, Henry Wallace, was the Progressive Party nominee. Jimmy Carter’s vice president, Walter Mondale, secured the 1984 Democratic nomination. And in 2000, Al Gore, Bill Clinton’s second-in-command, was the Democratic nominee. Gore won the popular vote but lost in the Electoral College and conceded to George W. Bush.

A table showing that most modern vice presidents have campaigned for the Oval Office, but they haven't always won.

Many of the 15 modern vice presidents who have run for president haven’t been able to secure a major party nomination:

Topics

Download Katherine Schaeffer's photo

Katherine Schaeffer is a research analyst at Pew Research Center.

Related

TOPICS

Most Popular

© 2024 Pew Research Center