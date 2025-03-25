Fewer Americans now support TikTok ban, see the platform as a national security threat than in spring 2023

A TikTok user records a video outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17, 2025. (Kent Nishimura/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Public support for a TikTok ban now stands at 34% among U.S. adults, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. That’s down from 50% in March 2023.

For the first time, we also asked people what’s behind their view on a potential ban. Most who support one say concerns about data security and the platform’s Chinese ownership are major reasons for their view. Most who oppose think a ban would threaten free speech.

The share of Americans who perceive TikTok as a national security threat has also dipped – from 59% in 2023 to 49% now. These findings come ahead of an April deadline for TikTok to be sold or face a nationwide ban.

Below, we look more closely at:

How we did this Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand Americans’ views about a potential TikTok ban, as well as their attitudes on whether the platform poses a threat to national security. For this analysis, we surveyed 5,123 adults from Feb. 24 to March 2, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology. Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

How views of a TikTok ban have changed

The public is closely divided on whether the U.S. should ban TikTok: 34% of Americans say they would support this, 32% would oppose it and 33% are not sure.

About a third of Americans (32%) supported a ban the last time we asked about it, too, in summer 2024. But over the longer term, support has declined considerably. Opposition has also ticked up, from 22% in spring 2023 to 32% now. And sizable shares have said they are unsure in every survey.

By political party

Support for a TikTok ban has declined overall in both parties since March 2023, but Republicans remain more likely than Democrats to back the idea (39% vs. 30%). Still, the share of Democrats who support a ban has ticked up slightly since last summer.

Throughout this analysis, Republicans and Democrats include independents who lean toward each party.

By use of TikTok

Americans who don’t use TikTok themselves are far more likely than those who do to support a ban (45% vs. 12%).

In both groups, support is about on par with last summer, but down from spring 2023.

Why some Americans support a TikTok ban

Among the 34% of Americans who support a TikTok ban, majorities cite each of the four factors we asked about as at least a minor reason. But data security risks and concerns about the platform’s Chinese ownership stand out: About nine-in-ten or more say each of these is a reason they support a ban.

These also stand out when we look at major reasons for support:

83% of Americans who support a ban say a major reason is that users’ data security is at risk.

75% say a major reason is their concern about TikTok being owned by a Chinese company.

54% say a major reason is the amount of inaccurate information on TikTok.

46% say a major reason is that people spend too much time on TikTok.

By political party

Among those who support a ban, large majorities of Republicans (84%) and Democrats (82%) cite data security risks as a major reason. But there are partisan differences on other reasons.

Republican supporters of a ban are more likely than Democratic supporters to cite Chinese ownership as a major reason for their view (81% vs. 68%).

Republican supporters are less likely than Democratic supporters to say the amount of inaccurate information on TikTok is a major reason (46% vs. 64%).

Similar shares of Republicans and Democrats who support a ban say a major reason for their view is that people spend too much time on TikTok (45% vs. 47%).

By use of TikTok

Overall, relatively few TikTok users support a ban. For those who do, data security again is a key concern, with 70% citing it as a major reason for their view. Among non-users who favor a ban, a larger share (85%) point to data security as a major reason.

TikTok users who favor a ban are also less likely than non-users to say a major reason is concern about Chinese ownership (56% vs. 77%). But statistically similar shares of ban supporters who do and don’t use TikTok cite the amount of inaccurate information (55% vs. 54%) and people spending too much time there (52% vs. 45%) as major reasons.

Why some Americans oppose a TikTok ban

Among the 32% of Americans who oppose a ban, large majorities again cite each of the four factors we asked about as at least a minor reason. But concern about free speech stands out as a major reason:

74% of Americans who oppose a ban say a major reason is that it would restrict free speech.

63% say a major reason is that TikTok provides people with information and entertainment.

61% say a major reason is that there isn’t enough evidence to call TikTok a threat to the U.S.

48% say a major reason is that it will hurt those who rely on TikTok for income.

By political party

Free speech is a key factor for opponents of a TikTok ban, regardless of party. Among those who oppose a ban, 76% of Democrats and 72% of Republicans say a major reason is that it would restrict free speech.

But Democrats are somewhat more likely than Republicans to say a major reason for their opposition is that there’s not enough evidence TikTok is a threat (66% vs. 55%) and that a ban will hurt those who rely on the platform for income (51% vs. 43%).

By use of TikTok

TikTok users and non-users alike commonly say a major reason they oppose a ban is that it would threaten free speech. Among those opposed to a ban, 74% of TikTok users and 75% of those not on the platform say this is the case.

TikTok users are more likely than non-users to cite the other factors we asked about as major reasons for their opposition: that the platform provides people with information and entertainment (76% vs. 37%); that there isn’t enough evidence that TikTok is a threat (67% vs. 51%); and that it will hurt those who rely on the platform for income (57% vs. 31%).

How views about TikTok and national security have changed

In addition to views of a ban, we explored whether Americans still see TikTok as a national security threat.

Today, about half of U.S. adults (49%) say the platform is a major or minor threat to national security. But this is down from a 59% majority in May 2023, the last time we asked this question.

This change reflects a drop in the share who see the app as a major security threat – from 29% in May 2023 to 21% now.

Another 23% currently say TikTok is not a threat to national security, and 27% are not sure.

By political party

The share of Republicans who think TikTok is a threat to national security has dropped from 70% to 54%, with the share who say it’s a major threat falling from 41% to 25%.

Over the same period, the share of Democrats who say TikTok poses a major or minor threat to national security has dipped from 53% to 46%. That includes about one-in-five Democrats who say it’s a major threat – similar to the share in May 2023.

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.