Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to understand Asian American registered voters’ priorities for political candidates and issues facing their communities. In this analysis, “registered voters” and “voters” are used interchangeably to refer to those who self-report being certain they are registered to vote at their current address.

The analysis of Asian American registered voters is based on a nationally representative survey of 7,006 Asian adults. The survey sampled U.S. adults who self-identify as Asian, either alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. It was offered in six languages: Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), English, Hindi, Korean, Tagalog and Vietnamese. All responses were collected from July 5, 2022, to Jan. 27, 2023, by Westat on behalf of Pew Research Center. All findings – including for the most important issue facing the communities Asian adults live in – were captured during this long field period.

The Center recruited large enough samples of the Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese registered voter populations to report findings for each group separately. These are the six largest origin groups among Asian Americans. These groups include those who identify with one Asian ethnicity only, either alone or in combination with a non-Asian race or ethnicity. For more details, read the methodology. For questions used in this analysis, read the topline questionnaire.

