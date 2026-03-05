Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

In 25-Country Survey, Americans Especially Likely To View Fellow Citizens as Morally Bad

Acknowledgments

By , , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. In 25-Country Survey, Americans Especially Likely To View Fellow Citizens as Morally Bad
  2. Appendix: Political categorization
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Primary research team

Jonathan Evans, Senior Researcher
Kirsten Lesage, Research Associate
Manolo Corichi, Research Analyst
William Miner, Research Analyst
Andrew Prozorovsky, Research Assistant
Julia Armeli, Research Assistant
Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research

Research team

Laura Clancy, Research Analyst
Moira Fagan, Research Associate
Sneha Gubbala, Research Analyst
Sofia Hernandez Ramones, Research Assistant
Jordan Lippert, Research Analyst
Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research
Jonathan Schulman, Research Associate
Laura Silver, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research
Maria Smerkovich, Research Associate
Gregory A. Smith, Senior Associate Director, Religion Research
Patricia Tevington, Research Associate
Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

Methods team

Carolyn Lau, International Research Methodologist
Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods
Georgina Pizzolitto, International Research Methodologist
Sofi Sinozich, International Research Methodologist

Editorial and graphic design

David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer
Talia Price, Communications Associate
Hannah Taber, Communications Manager

Others at the Center who contributed to this report include Jocelyn Kiley.

Former Center staff who contributed to this report include Janell Fetterolf, Christine Huang and Kelsey Jo Starr.

