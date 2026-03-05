Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Primary research team

Jonathan Evans, Senior Researcher

Kirsten Lesage, Research Associate

Manolo Corichi, Research Analyst

William Miner, Research Analyst

Andrew Prozorovsky, Research Assistant

Julia Armeli, Research Assistant

Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research

Research team

Laura Clancy, Research Analyst

Moira Fagan, Research Associate

Sneha Gubbala, Research Analyst

Sofia Hernandez Ramones, Research Assistant

Jordan Lippert, Research Analyst

Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research

Jonathan Schulman, Research Associate

Laura Silver, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research

Maria Smerkovich, Research Associate

Gregory A. Smith, Senior Associate Director, Religion Research

Patricia Tevington, Research Associate

Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

Methods team

Carolyn Lau, International Research Methodologist

Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods

Georgina Pizzolitto, International Research Methodologist

Sofi Sinozich, International Research Methodologist

Editorial and graphic design

David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer

Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer

Talia Price, Communications Associate

Hannah Taber, Communications Manager

Others at the Center who contributed to this report include Jocelyn Kiley.

Former Center staff who contributed to this report include Janell Fetterolf, Christine Huang and Kelsey Jo Starr.