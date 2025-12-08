Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.
This report includes new analysis of data from the 2023-24 U.S. Religious Landscape Study. The RLS was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts, which received support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., Templeton Religion Trust, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.
Primary researcher
Gregory A. Smith, Senior Associate Director, Religion Research
Research team
Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research
Becka A. Alper, Senior Researcher
Besheer Mohamed, Principal Researcher
Chip Rotolo, Research Associate
Patricia Tevington, Research Associate
Asta Kallo, Research Assistant
Meghan Rustemeyer, Research Assistant
Methods team
Courtney Kennedy, Vice President, Methods and Innovation
Ashley Amaya, Associate Director, Survey Methods
Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Anna Brown, Research Methodologist
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist
Editorial and graphic design
Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor
Rebecca Leppert, Editorial Specialist
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Communications and web publishing
Hannah Taber, Communications Manager
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer
Talia Price, Communications Associate
Others at Pew Research Center who contributed to this report include Conrad Hackett, associate director of religion research and senior demographer; and Scott Keeter, senior survey advisor.
In addition, the Center is grateful to David Voas, emeritus professor of social science at University College London, who provided valuable advice on this project.