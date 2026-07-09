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U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps or Hurts Them in America

Appendix: Supplemental tables

By , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps or Hurts Them in America
  2. The many ways U.S. Hispanics describe their identity
  3. Latino Trump voters are less likely than Harris voters to say being Latino is central to their lives
  4. Latino immigrants and U.S.-born Latinos differ on how much their identity shapes their lives
  5. Appendix: Supplemental tables
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
A table showing Demographics of 2024 Hispanic voters and nonvoters
Next: Acknowledgments
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Table of Contents

  1. U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps or Hurts Them in America
  2. The many ways U.S. Hispanics describe their identity
  3. Latino Trump voters are less likely than Harris voters to say being Latino is central to their lives
  4. Latino immigrants and U.S.-born Latinos differ on how much their identity shapes their lives
  5. Appendix: Supplemental tables
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology