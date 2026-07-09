- Report
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U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps or Hurts Them in America
Appendix: Supplemental tables
Table of Contents
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- U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps or Hurts Them in America
- The many ways U.S. Hispanics describe their identity
- Latino Trump voters are less likely than Harris voters to say being Latino is central to their lives
- Latino immigrants and U.S.-born Latinos differ on how much their identity shapes their lives
- Appendix: Supplemental tables
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology