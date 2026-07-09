Acknowledgments

This report was written by Gabriel Piña, senior researcher; Mark Hugo Lopez, director, race and ethnicity research; Sahana Mukherjee, associate director, race and ethnicity research; Dalia Fahmy, senior writer/editor; and Alexandra Cahn, research assistant.

Editorial guidance was provided by Steven Shepard, associate director, political research; and Hannah Hartig, senior researcher, political research.

Methodological guidance was provided by Courtney Kennedy, vice president, methods and innovation; Dorene Asare-Marfo, senior panel manager; Dana Popky, associate panel manager; Andrew Mercer, principal methodologist; and Arnold Lau, research methodologist. Guidance on the communications strategy and outreach was provided by Tanya Arditi, senior communications manager, with support from Maya Pottiger, communications associate.

The report was number-checked by Joseph Copeland, research analyst; and Carolyne Im, research analyst. Cahn and Piña provided research support. Sara Atske, digital producer, produced the report. Shifra Dayak, editorial specialist, copy edited the report. Charts were designed by Cahn and Piña, with guidance from John Carlo Mandapat, information graphics designer.

Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/topic/race-ethnicity/racial-ethnic-groups/hispanics-latinos/.