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U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps or Hurts Them in America

Acknowledgments

By , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps or Hurts Them in America
  2. The many ways U.S. Hispanics describe their identity
  3. Latino Trump voters are less likely than Harris voters to say being Latino is central to their lives
  4. Latino immigrants and U.S.-born Latinos differ on how much their identity shapes their lives
  5. Appendix: Supplemental tables
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology

This report was written by Gabriel Piña, senior researcher; Mark Hugo Lopez, director, race and ethnicity research; Sahana Mukherjee, associate director, race and ethnicity research; Dalia Fahmy, senior writer/editor; and Alexandra Cahn, research assistant.

Editorial guidance was provided by Steven Shepard, associate director, political research; and Hannah Hartig, senior researcher, political research.

Methodological guidance was provided by Courtney Kennedy, vice president, methods and innovation; Dorene Asare-Marfo, senior panel manager; Dana Popky, associate panel manager; Andrew Mercer, principal methodologist; and Arnold Lau, research methodologist. Guidance on the communications strategy and outreach was provided by Tanya Arditi, senior communications manager, with support from Maya Pottiger, communications associate.

The report was number-checked by Joseph Copeland, research analyst; and Carolyne Im, research analyst. Cahn and Piña provided research support. Sara Atske, digital producer, produced the report. Shifra Dayak, editorial specialist, copy edited the report. Charts were designed by Cahn and Piña, with guidance from John Carlo Mandapat, information graphics designer.

Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/topic/race-ethnicity/racial-ethnic-groups/hispanics-latinos/.

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Table of Contents

  1. U.S. Hispanics Are Divided on Whether Their Identity Helps or Hurts Them in America
  2. The many ways U.S. Hispanics describe their identity
  3. Latino Trump voters are less likely than Harris voters to say being Latino is central to their lives
  4. Latino immigrants and U.S.-born Latinos differ on how much their identity shapes their lives
  5. Appendix: Supplemental tables
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology