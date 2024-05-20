Pew Research Center has a long history of conducting surveys that examine the views of American voters. This analysis of Black voters’ views on political party affiliation, policy priorities and 2024 presidential candidates relies on data from four of these studies.

Study 1: U.S. adults’ views on domestic policy priorities

The first was conducted among 5,140 adults from Jan. 16 to Jan. 21, 2024, on Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). There were 759 Black adults in the sample, which included an oversample of non-Hispanic Black men. This survey provided the data on Black voters’ views on domestic policy priorities discussed in this report. For more information on this study, see its methodology and topline questionnaire.

Study 2: U.S. adults’ views on foreign policy priorities

The second was conducted among 3,600 adults from April 1 to April 7, 2024 on the Center’s ATP. There were 611 Black adults in the sample, which included an oversample of non-Hispanic Black men. This survey provided the data on Black voters’ views on foreign policy priorities discussed in this report. For more information on this study, see its methodology and topline questionnaire.

Study 3: Trends in U.S. adults’ political party affiliation from 1994-2023

The third used annual totals of data from Pew Research Center telephone surveys (1994-2018) and online surveys (2019-2023) among registered voters. All telephone survey data was adjusted to account for differences in how people respond to surveys on the telephone compared with online surveys. All online survey data was drawn from the Center’s ATP. This combination of surveys provided the data for Black voters’ political party affiliation trends. For more information on this study, see its methodology and the full report. Read more on how we adjusted for mode effects when combining telephone and online surveys.

Study 4: U.S. adults’ views on the 2024 presidential election

The fourth was conducted among 8,709 adults from April 8 to April 14, 2024 on Pew Research Center’s ATP. There was an oversample of non-Hispanic Black adults, for a total of 1,372 Black adults in the sample. This survey provided the data on Black voters’ views on Joe Biden, Donald Trump and the 2024 presidential election discussed in this report. For more information on this study, see its methodology and topline questionnaire.