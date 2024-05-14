Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Home Research Topics Race & Ethnicity Racial & Ethnic Groups Hispanics/Latinos
  • Report

|

A Majority of Latinas Feel Pressure To Support Their Families or To Succeed at Work

Acknowledgments

By , and

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

This report was written by Luis Noe-Bustamante, research associate; Sahana Mukherjee, associate director, race and ethnicity research; and Jens Manuel Krogstad, senior writer/editor.

Editorial guidance was provided by Mark Hugo Lopez, director, race and ethnicity research; Kiana Cox, senior researcher; and Juliana Horowitz, associate director, social trends research.

Methodological guidance was provided by Courtney Kennedy, vice president, methods and data and innovation; and Dorene Asare-Margo, panel manager. Guidance on the communications strategy and outreach was provided by Tanya Arditi, communications manager.

The report was number-checked by Mohamad Moslimani, research assistant, and Gracie Martinez, research assistant. Sara Atske, digital producer, produced the report. David Kent, senior copy editor, copy edited the report. Charts were designed by Noe-Bustamante and Krogstad.

Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/topic/race-ethnicity/racial-ethnic-groups/hispanics-latinos/.

Methodology
← Prev Page
2 3 4 5 6
Next Page →

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivery Saturday mornings

Sign up for The Briefing

Weekly updates on the world of news & information

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Copyright 2024 Pew Research Center