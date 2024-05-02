Asian Americans, Charitable Giving and Remittances

The terms Asians, Asians living in the United States, U.S. Asian population and Asian Americans are used interchangeably throughout this report to refer to U.S. adults who self-identify as Asian, either alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic identity.

Asian origins and origin group labels, such as Chinese and Chinese origin, are used interchangeably in this report for findings for Asian origin groups, such as Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Japanese, Korean or Vietnamese. Origin groups in this report include those who report being one Asian origin only, either alone or in combination with a non-Asian race or ethnicity. For this report, Chinese adults do not include those who self-identify as Taiwanese.

Immigrants in this report are people who were born outside the 50 U.S. states or the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories. Immigrant and foreign born are used interchangeably to refer to this group.

U.S. born refers to people born in the 50 U.S. states or the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories.

Second generation refers to people born in the 50 states or the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories with at least one foreign-born (immigrant) parent.

Third or higher generation refers to people born in the 50 states or the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories with both parents born in the 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories.

Ancestral homeland is used in this report to refer to the country in Asia that respondents trace their ancestry or heritage to, including the country they are from or the country their family or ancestors are from. It is used interchangeably with Asian country of origin and place of origin throughout this report.

In this report, charitable giving refers to whether respondents say they volunteered or made a donation through a charitable organization. While the survey captures whether Asian Americans donated or volunteered time to charities in the prior 12 months, it does not capture how much time or money or to which organizations they donated.

Remittances are personal financial transfers that many immigrants, or people from immigrant families, send to someone living in the place or country where they, their family or ancestors are from. The survey asks whether Asian Americans have sent money to anyone who lives in their Asian ancestral homeland in the prior 12 months. Data from the World Bank provides estimates on how much money was sent, globally and from people living in the U.S., in 2021.