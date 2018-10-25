Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

More Latinos Have Serious Concerns About Their Place in America Under Trump

Appendix B: Additional table

By , and
Table of Contents
  1. More Latinos Have Serious Concerns About Their Place in America Under Trump
  2. 1. Latinos have become more pessimistic about their place in America
  3. 2. Latinos and discrimination
  4. 3. Hispanics have become more dissatisfied with direction of U.S.
  5. 4. Views of immigration policy
  6. 5. Views of President Donald Trump
  7. 6. Hispanic voters and the 2018 midterm elections
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology
  10. Appendix A: References
  11. Appendix B: Additional table
Table showing the demographics of Hispanic registered voters.
← Prev Page
167891011
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. More Latinos Have Serious Concerns About Their Place in America Under Trump
  2. 1. Latinos have become more pessimistic about their place in America
  3. 2. Latinos and discrimination
  4. 3. Hispanics have become more dissatisfied with direction of U.S.
  5. 4. Views of immigration policy
  6. 5. Views of President Donald Trump
  7. 6. Hispanic voters and the 2018 midterm elections
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology
  10. Appendix A: References
  11. Appendix B: Additional table