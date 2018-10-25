- Report
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More Latinos Have Serious Concerns About Their Place in America Under Trump
Appendix B: Additional table
Table of Contents
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- More Latinos Have Serious Concerns About Their Place in America Under Trump
- 1. Latinos have become more pessimistic about their place in America
- 2. Latinos and discrimination
- 3. Hispanics have become more dissatisfied with direction of U.S.
- 4. Views of immigration policy
- 5. Views of President Donald Trump
- 6. Hispanic voters and the 2018 midterm elections
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology
- Appendix A: References
- Appendix B: Additional table