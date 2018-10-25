Acknowledgments

This report was written by Mark Hugo Lopez, director of global migration and demography research; Ana Gonzalez-Barrera, senior researcher; and Jens Manuel Krogstad, senior writer/editor. Editorial guidance was provided by James Bell, vice president for global strategy; Claudia Deane, vice president for research; and D’Vera Cohn, senior writer/editor. Gonzalez-Barrera and Jynnah Radford, research assistant, managed the development of the report’s survey questionnaire. Courtney Kennedy, director of survey research, and Jocelyn Kiley, associate director, research, provided guidance on the questionnaire’s development.

Charts for the report were produced by Radford; Alissa Scheller, information graphics designer; and Michael Keegan, senior information graphics designer. Radford produced the survey’s topline. Research assistants Antonio Flores and Abby Budiman and intern Luis Noe-Bustamante number-checked the report. Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, digital producer, assisted with formatting and production. Marcia Kramer copy edited the report.