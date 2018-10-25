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More Latinos Have Serious Concerns About Their Place in America Under Trump

Acknowledgments

By , and
Table of Contents
  1. More Latinos Have Serious Concerns About Their Place in America Under Trump
  2. 1. Latinos have become more pessimistic about their place in America
  3. 2. Latinos and discrimination
  4. 3. Hispanics have become more dissatisfied with direction of U.S.
  5. 4. Views of immigration policy
  6. 5. Views of President Donald Trump
  7. 6. Hispanic voters and the 2018 midterm elections
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology
  10. Appendix A: References
  11. Appendix B: Additional table

This report was written by Mark Hugo Lopez, director of global migration and demography research; Ana Gonzalez-Barrera, senior researcher; and Jens Manuel Krogstad, senior writer/editor. Editorial guidance was provided by James Bell, vice president for global strategy; Claudia Deane, vice president for research; and D’Vera Cohn, senior writer/editor. Gonzalez-Barrera and Jynnah Radford, research assistant, managed the development of the report’s survey questionnaire. Courtney Kennedy, director of survey research, and Jocelyn Kiley, associate director, research, provided guidance on the questionnaire’s development.

Charts for the report were produced by Radford; Alissa Scheller, information graphics designer; and Michael Keegan, senior information graphics designer. Radford produced the survey’s topline. Research assistants Antonio Flores and Abby Budiman and intern Luis Noe-Bustamante number-checked the report. Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, digital producer, assisted with formatting and production. Marcia Kramer copy edited the report.

Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/hispanic.

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Table of Contents

  1. More Latinos Have Serious Concerns About Their Place in America Under Trump
  2. 1. Latinos have become more pessimistic about their place in America
  3. 2. Latinos and discrimination
  4. 3. Hispanics have become more dissatisfied with direction of U.S.
  5. 4. Views of immigration policy
  6. 5. Views of President Donald Trump
  7. 6. Hispanic voters and the 2018 midterm elections
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology
  10. Appendix A: References
  11. Appendix B: Additional table