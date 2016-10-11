Acknowledgements

This report was written by Mark Hugo Lopez, director of Hispanic research; Ana Gonzalez-Barrera, senior researcher; and Jens Manuel Krogstad, writer/editor; and Gustavo López, research assistant. Gonzalez-Barrera and López led development of the survey questionnaire. Kyley McGeeney, senior methodologist, provided guidance on the questionnaire’s development. James Bell, vice president for global strategy; Carroll Doherty, director of political research; Claudia Deane, vice president for research; and Michael Dimock, president, provided editorial guidance. López and Krogstad created charts and tables. López; Anna Brown, research analyst; and Antonio Flores, research assistant, number-checked the report and its graphics. Brown number-checked the survey topline. Shannon Greenwood, associate digital producer, assisted with formatting and production. Aleksandra Sandstrom copy edited the report. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/hispanic.