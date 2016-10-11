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Democrats Maintain Edge as Party ‘More Concerned’ for Latinos, but Views Similar to 2012

Acknowledgements

By , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Democrats Maintain Edge as Party ‘More Concerned’ for Latinos, but Views Similar to 2012
  2. 1. Latino voter interest and engagement in 2016
  3. 2. The Latino vote in the 2016 presidential election
  4. 3. Views of the nation’s direction and 2016’s top issues
  5. 4. Latinos and the political parties
  6. Acknowledgements
  7. Methodology
  8. Appendix A: References

This report was written by Mark Hugo Lopez, director of Hispanic research; Ana Gonzalez-Barrera, senior researcher; and Jens Manuel Krogstad, writer/editor; and Gustavo López, research assistant. Gonzalez-Barrera and López led development of the survey questionnaire. Kyley McGeeney, senior methodologist, provided guidance on the questionnaire’s developmentJames Bell, vice president for global strategy; Carroll Doherty, director of political research; Claudia Deane, vice president for research; and Michael Dimock, president, provided editorial guidance. López and Krogstad created charts and tables. López; Anna Brown, research analyst; and Antonio Flores, research assistant, number-checked the report and its graphics. Brown number-checked the survey topline. Shannon Greenwood, associate digital producer, assisted with formatting and production. Aleksandra Sandstrom copy edited the report. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/hispanic.

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Table of Contents

  1. Democrats Maintain Edge as Party ‘More Concerned’ for Latinos, but Views Similar to 2012
  2. 1. Latino voter interest and engagement in 2016
  3. 2. The Latino vote in the 2016 presidential election
  4. 3. Views of the nation’s direction and 2016’s top issues
  5. 4. Latinos and the political parties
  6. Acknowledgements
  7. Methodology
  8. Appendix A: References