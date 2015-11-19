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More Mexicans Leaving Than Coming to the U.S.

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Table of Contents
  1. More Mexicans Leaving Than Coming to the U.S.
  2. Chapter 1: Migration Flows Between the U.S. and Mexico Have Slowed – and Turned Toward Mexico
  3. Chapter 2: Mexican Immigrants Then and Now
  4. Chapter 3: Mexicans Report Fewer Connections in the U.S.
  5. References
  6. About This Report
  7. Appendix A: Mexican and Asian Immigrants Compared
  8. Appendix B: Methodology

Cuddington, Danielle and Richard Wike. 2015. “Declining Ratings for Mexico’s Peña Nieto: Fewer Say Government Is Making Progress against Drug Cartels.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, August.

Jensen, Eric. 2015. “China Replaces Mexico as the Top Sending Country for Immigrants in the United States.” Washington, D.C.: U.S. Census Bureau, May.

Kohut et al. 2009. “Most Mexicans See Better Life in U.S.—One-In-Three Would Migrate: Troubled by Crime, The Economy, Drugs and Corruption.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, September.

Krogstad, Jens Manuel and Jeffrey S. Passel. 2014. “U.S. Border Apprehensions of Mexicans Fall to Historic Lows.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, December.

Passel, Jeffrey S. and D’Vera Cohn. 2009. “A Portrait of Unauthorized Immigrants in the United States.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April.

Passel, Jeffrey S. and D’Vera Cohn. 2014. “Unauthorized Immigrant Totals Rise in 7 States, Fall in 14: Decline in Those From Mexico Fuels Most State Decreases.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, November.

Passel, Jeffrey S. and D’Vera Cohn. 2010. “U.S. Unauthorized Immigration Flows are Down Sharply Since Mid-Decade.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, September.

Passel, Jeffrey S., D’Vera Cohn and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2012. “Net Migration from Mexico Falls to Zero—and Perhaps Less.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April.

Pew Research Center. 2009. “Most Mexicans See Better Life in U.S. – One-in-Three Would Migrate.” Washington, D.C.: September.

Pew Research Center. 2015. “Modern Immigration Wave Brings 59 Million to U.S., Driving Population Growth Change Through 2065: Views of Immigration’s Impact on U.S. Society Mixed.” Washington, D.C.: September.

Rosenblum, Marc R. and Doris Meissner. 2014. “The Deportation Dilemma: Reconciling Tough and Humane Enforcement.” Washington, D.C.: Migration Policy Institute, April.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office of Immigration Statistics. 2014. “2013 Yearbook of Immigration Statistics.” Washington, D.C.: U.S. Department of Homeland Security, October.

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Table of Contents

  1. More Mexicans Leaving Than Coming to the U.S.
  2. Chapter 1: Migration Flows Between the U.S. and Mexico Have Slowed – and Turned Toward Mexico
  3. Chapter 2: Mexican Immigrants Then and Now
  4. Chapter 3: Mexicans Report Fewer Connections in the U.S.
  5. References
  6. About This Report
  7. Appendix A: Mexican and Asian Immigrants Compared
  8. Appendix B: Methodology