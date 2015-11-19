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More Mexicans Leaving Than Coming to the U.S.

Chapter 2: Mexican Immigrants Then and Now

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Table of Contents
  1. More Mexicans Leaving Than Coming to the U.S.
  2. Chapter 1: Migration Flows Between the U.S. and Mexico Have Slowed – and Turned Toward Mexico
  3. Chapter 2: Mexican Immigrants Then and Now
  4. Chapter 3: Mexicans Report Fewer Connections in the U.S.
  5. References
  6. About This Report
  7. Appendix A: Mexican and Asian Immigrants Compared
  8. Appendix B: Methodology
Demographic Characteristics of Mexican Immigrants, 1990 and 2013

With the slowdown in recent immigration, Mexican immigrants living in the United States today are a more settled population than they were 25 years ago, an era before large numbers of their authorized and unauthorized fellow citizens crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. Compared with 1990, Mexican immigrants in 2013 were considerably older (median age of 39 vs. 29), better educated (42% with high school diploma or more vs. 24%) and had been in the U.S. for longer (77% had been in the U.S. for more than a decade, compared with 50%).

Economically, Mexican immigrants both gained and lost ground. While median personal earnings increased about $2,700 since 1990 (in 2013 dollars), the median household income of Mexican immigrants dropped by about $1,700 in the same period. This likely reflects the effects of the Great Recession in the U.S. and the slow recovery.

Next: Chapter 3: Mexicans Report Fewer Connections in the U.S.
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Table of Contents

  1. More Mexicans Leaving Than Coming to the U.S.
  2. Chapter 1: Migration Flows Between the U.S. and Mexico Have Slowed – and Turned Toward Mexico
  3. Chapter 2: Mexican Immigrants Then and Now
  4. Chapter 3: Mexicans Report Fewer Connections in the U.S.
  5. References
  6. About This Report
  7. Appendix A: Mexican and Asian Immigrants Compared
  8. Appendix B: Methodology