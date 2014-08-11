- Report
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Puerto Rican Population Declines on Island, Grows on U.S. Mainland
Appendix B: Maps of the U.S. Mainland and Puerto Rico
Table of Contents
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- Puerto Rican Population Declines on Island, Grows on U.S. Mainland
- Chapter 1: Puerto Ricans on the U.S. Mainland
- Chapter 2: Island Hispanics of Puerto Rican Origin
- Chapter 3: Recent and Previous Puerto Rican Migrants
- References
- Appendix A: Additional Tables
- Appendix B: Maps of the U.S. Mainland and Puerto Rico
- Appendix C: Data Sources