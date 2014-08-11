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Puerto Rican Population Declines on Island, Grows on U.S. Mainland

Appendix B: Maps of the U.S. Mainland and Puerto Rico

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Table of Contents
  1. Puerto Rican Population Declines on Island, Grows on U.S. Mainland
  2. Chapter 1: Puerto Ricans on the U.S. Mainland
  3. Chapter 2: Island Hispanics of Puerto Rican Origin
  4. Chapter 3: Recent and Previous Puerto Rican Migrants
  5. References
  6. Appendix A: Additional Tables
  7. Appendix B: Maps of the U.S. Mainland and Puerto Rico
  8. Appendix C: Data Sources
U.S. Puerto Rico Population
U.S. Mainland-born Puerto Rican Population
U.S. Island-born Puerto Rican Population
Total Puerto Rico Population by Municipality
Total Puerto Rico Population by Municipality, 1980 and 1990
Percent Change in Puerto Rico Population by Municipality, 2000 - 2013
Percent Change in Puerto Rico Population by Municipality, 1980 - 1990, 1990 - 2000
Next: Appendix C: Data Sources
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Table of Contents

  1. Puerto Rican Population Declines on Island, Grows on U.S. Mainland
  2. Chapter 1: Puerto Ricans on the U.S. Mainland
  3. Chapter 2: Island Hispanics of Puerto Rican Origin
  4. Chapter 3: Recent and Previous Puerto Rican Migrants
  5. References
  6. Appendix A: Additional Tables
  7. Appendix B: Maps of the U.S. Mainland and Puerto Rico
  8. Appendix C: Data Sources