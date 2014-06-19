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Latino Jobs Growth Driven by U.S. Born

Appendix B: Data Tables

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Table of Contents
  1. Latino Jobs Growth Driven by U.S. Born
  2. Chapter 1: Employment and Unemployment in the Recession and the Recovery
  3. Chapter 2: The Jobs Recovery for Hispanics
  4. Chapter 3: The Jobs Recovery for Non-Hispanics
  5. Chapter 4: The Jobs Recovery for All Foreign-born and All U.S.-born Workers
  6. Chapter 5: Employment Change by Industry
  7. Chapter 6: Wages in the Recession and the Recovery
  8. References
  9. Appendix A: Revisions of the Current Population Survey
  10. Appendix B: Data Tables
Labor Market Status of Hispanics and Non-Hispanics, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013
Labor Market Status of Racial and Ethnic Groups, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013
Labor Market Status of Racial and Ethnic Groups, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013 (Continued)
Labor Market Status of Men and Women, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013
Labor Market Status of Men and Women, by Ethnicity, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013
Labor Market Status of Men and Women, by Ethnicity, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013 (Continued)
Labor Market Status of the Working-Age Population, by Nativity, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013
Labor Market Status of the Working-Age Population, by Nativity and Ethnicity, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013
Labor Market Status of the Working-Age Population, by Nativity and Ethnicity, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013 (Continued)
Employment of Hispanics, by Industry, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013
Employment of U.S.-born Hispanics, by Industry, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013
Employment of Foreign-born Hispanics, by Industry, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013
Employment of Non-Hispanics, by Industry, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013
Employment of U.S.-born Non-Hispanics, by Industry, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013
Employment of Foreign-born Non-Hispanics, by Industry, Fourth Quarter 2007 to Fourth Quarter 2013
Median Weekly Wages of Full-time Workers
Median Weekly Wages of Part-time Workers
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Table of Contents

  1. Latino Jobs Growth Driven by U.S. Born
  2. Chapter 1: Employment and Unemployment in the Recession and the Recovery
  3. Chapter 2: The Jobs Recovery for Hispanics
  4. Chapter 3: The Jobs Recovery for Non-Hispanics
  5. Chapter 4: The Jobs Recovery for All Foreign-born and All U.S.-born Workers
  6. Chapter 5: Employment Change by Industry
  7. Chapter 6: Wages in the Recession and the Recovery
  8. References
  9. Appendix A: Revisions of the Current Population Survey
  10. Appendix B: Data Tables