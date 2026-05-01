Democrats and Republicans place more importance on advancing own policies than finding common ground

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis examines Americans’ views of Trump and the two major parties. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics and major policy issues, including views of the president, for decades. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 5,103 U.S. adults from April 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Republicans and Republican leaning independents overwhelmingly (76%) say Trump is doing an excellent or good job pushing for his policies, regardless of whether Democratic officials agree with them.

By comparison, Democrats and Democratic leaners continue to be more critical of the job their elected officials have done at pushing against Trump’s policies when they disagree.

Still, Democrats’ ratings of their party on this measure have improved since April 2025:

Today, 36% of Democrats say Democratic officials are doing an excellent or good job of pushing hard against Trump when they disagree.

This is up 10 percentage points from last year.

Trump and Democratic officials get lower ratings from their coalition when it comes to finding common ground with the other side.

Four-in-ten Republicans say Trump does an excellent or good job finding common ground with Democratic elected officials.

An even smaller share of Democrats (24%) say their officials do as good of a job finding common ground with Trump.

But both coalitions say finding common ground is less important than pushing hard for policies.

Among Democrats:

81% say it is extremely or very important for their elected officials to push hard against Trump’s policies when they disagree.

Only about half as many (42%) say it is important for their officials to find common ground with Trump.

And similarly, among Republicans:

61% say it is important for Trump to push hard for his policies regardless of whether Democratic elected officials agree.

Far fewer (46%) say it is important for Trump to find common ground with Democratic elected officials.