Democrats and Republicans place more importance on advancing own policies than finding common ground

Republicans and Republican leaning independents overwhelmingly (76%) say Trump is doing an excellent or good job pushing for his policies, regardless of whether Democratic officials agree with them.
By comparison, Democrats and Democratic leaners continue to be more critical of the job their elected officials have done at pushing against Trump’s policies when they disagree.
Still, Democrats’ ratings of their party on this measure have improved since April 2025:
- Today, 36% of Democrats say Democratic officials are doing an excellent or good job of pushing hard against Trump when they disagree.
- This is up 10 percentage points from last year.
Trump and Democratic officials get lower ratings from their coalition when it comes to finding common ground with the other side.
Four-in-ten Republicans say Trump does an excellent or good job finding common ground with Democratic elected officials.
An even smaller share of Democrats (24%) say their officials do as good of a job finding common ground with Trump.
But both coalitions say finding common ground is less important than pushing hard for policies.
Among Democrats:
- 81% say it is extremely or very important for their elected officials to push hard against Trump’s policies when they disagree.
- Only about half as many (42%) say it is important for their officials to find common ground with Trump.
And similarly, among Republicans:
- 61% say it is important for Trump to push hard for his policies regardless of whether Democratic elected officials agree.
Far fewer (46%) say it is important for Trump to find common ground with Democratic elected officials.