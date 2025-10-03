Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

How Americans View the Israel-Hamas Conflict 2 Years Into the War

Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Research team

Jocelyn Kiley, Director, Political Research
Steven Shepard, Associate Director, Political Research
Hannah Hartig, Senior Researcher
Baxter Oliphant, Senior Researcher
Gabe Borelli, Research Associate
Andrew Daniller, Research Associate
Andy Cerda, Research Analyst
Joseph Copeland, Research Analyst
Shanay Gracia, Research Analyst
Ted Van Green, Research Analyst
Rolando Ortega, Intern

Communications and editorial

Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager
Mithila Samak, Communications Associate
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant

Graphic design and web publishing

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Alissa Scheller, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Methodology

Andrew Mercer, Senior Research Methodologist
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist

