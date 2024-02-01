Opinions about churches and religious organizations have become somewhat more positive in recent years (59% today vs. 53% in late 2022).

Religious affiliation

Large majorities of Protestants and Catholics say that churches and religious organizations are having a positive effect on the country today, though White evangelical Protestants are particularly likely to say this.

Eight-in-ten White evangelical Protestants view churches positively, compared with 73% of historically Black Protestants, 67% of Catholics and 64% of White non-evangelicals.

Those who give their religion as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” are much less likely to say that churches and religious organizations are having a positive effect, with just one-third saying this.

Partisanship, ideology

A majority of conservative and moderate Democrats (58%) have a positive impression of the impact of churches, compared with just 31% of liberal Democrats.

Differences are more modest among Republicans: 78% of conservative Republicans say churches and religious organizations have a positive impact, as do 63% of moderate and liberal Republicans.