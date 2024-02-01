Opinions about churches and religious organizations have become somewhat more positive in recent years (59% today vs. 53% in late 2022).

Religious affiliation

Large majorities of Protestants and Catholics say that churches and religious organizations are having a positive effect on the country today, though White evangelical Protestants are particularly likely to say this.

Chart shows Wide ideological gap over the impact of churches, religious orgs on the country

Eight-in-ten White evangelical Protestants view churches positively, compared with 73% of historically Black Protestants, 67% of Catholics and 64% of White non-evangelicals.

Those who give their religion as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” are much less likely to say that churches and religious organizations are having a positive effect, with just one-third saying this.

Partisanship, ideology

A majority of conservative and moderate Democrats (58%) have a positive impression of the impact of churches, compared with just 31% of liberal Democrats.

Differences are more modest among Republicans: 78% of conservative Republicans say churches and religious organizations have a positive impact, as do 63% of moderate and liberal Republicans.