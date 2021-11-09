Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

  • Report

|

Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology

Acknowledgments

This report was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Research team

Carroll Doherty, Director, Political Research
Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director, Political Research
Brad Jones, Senior Researcher
Baxter Oliphant, Senior Researcher
Andrew Daniller, Research Associate
Hannah Hartig, Research Associate
Amina Dunn, Research Analyst
Ted Van Green, Research Analyst
Vianney Gomez, Research Assistant

Methodology

Andrew Mercer, Senior Research Methodologist
Nick Bertoni, Senior Panel Manager
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Research Methodologist
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist

Communications and editorial

Rachel Weisel, Senior Communications Manager
Nida Asheer, Communications Manager
Calvin Jordan Communications Associate
David Kent, Senior Copy Editor

Graphic design and web publishing

Peter Bell, Design Director
Alissa Scheller, Information Graphics Designer
Reem Nadeem, Assistant Digital Producer

Interactives

Michael Piccorossi Director, Digital Strategy
Stacy Rosenberg, Associate Director, Digital
Seth Rubinstein, Lead Web Developer
Shajia Abidi, Associate Web Developer

We appreciate the contributions of many others at Pew Research Center who gave valuable feedback on this project, including: Claudia Deane, Vice President of Research; Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor; Directors of Research Lee Rainie and Mark Lopez; Associate Directors Juliana Horowitz and Greg Smith; Senior Researcher Besheer Mohamed; and Research Associate Khadijah Edwards.

