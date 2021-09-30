Today, more than 40 million people living in the U.S. were born in another country, accounting for about one-fifth of the world’s migrants.
Born after 1996, the oldest Gen Zers will turn 23 this year. They are racially and ethnically diverse, progressive and pro-government, and more than 20 million will be eligible to vote in November.
The 2020 census has drawn attention to some layers of Hispanic identity, providing details about how Hispanics view their racial identity.
The U.S. Border Patrol reported nearly 200,000 encounters with migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border in July.
Americans show more support than opposition for two infrastructure bills; majorities favor raising taxes on large businesses and high-income households.