The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗

A third of Americans now say the relationship between the United States and Germany is bad, the highest such measure in a decade of joint surveys by Pew Research Center and Körber-Stiftung. In Germany, 77% say relations are bad.

Americans across racial and ethnic groups have become more likely since last fall to say they’re aware of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in their area. But Hispanic adults continue to be the most likely to say this . They’re also the most likely to say the Trump administration’s deportation efforts make them feel less safe.

A majority of Americans (60%) sought out information about the 2026 midterm results, though older and younger people turned to very different sources . Older adults mostly followed the results on television, while the youngest cited a mix of sources that included social media, search engines, and news websites and apps.

When the 120th Congress convenes in early January, 10 states will each be represented by one Democrat and one Republican in the Senate – the most split delegations since 2019. The new Congress also will be the first in over a decade with more unified Democratic (23) than unified Republican delegations (17).

The share of Hispanic adults who say they have been stopped by authorities and questioned about their U.S. citizenship or immigration status in the past six months.

This is similar to the share among Black (5%) and Asian adults (5%), but more than the share among White adults (1%).