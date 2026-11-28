Weekly Roundup
The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗
Democratic Wave Sweeps In More Split Senate Delegations
When the 120th Congress convenes in early January, 10 states will each be represented by one Democrat and one Republican in the Senate – the most split delegations since 2019. The new Congress also will be the first in over a decade with more unified Democratic (23) than unified Republican delegations (17).
How Americans Followed the 2026 Midterm Results
A majority of Americans (60%) sought out information about the 2026 midterm results, though older and younger people turned to very different sources. Older adults mostly followed the results on television, while the youngest cited a mix of sources that included social media, search engines, and news websites and apps.
74% of U.S. Latinos Say They’ve Seen or Heard About ICE Activity in Their Local Area
Americans across racial and ethnic groups have become more likely since last fall to say they’re aware of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in their area. But Hispanic adults continue to be the most likely to say this. They’re also the most likely to say the Trump administration’s deportation efforts make them feel less safe.
Americans Increasingly See Strains in U.S.-Germany Ties as Germans Remain Pessimistic
A third of Americans now say the relationship between the United States and Germany is bad, the highest such measure in a decade of joint surveys by Pew Research Center and Körber-Stiftung. In Germany, 77% say relations are bad.
From 2024: How Americans Celebrate Thanksgiving
Decoded: Can AI Research Tools Help Code Data About Restrictions on Religion?
From our research
The share of Hispanic adults who say they have been stopped by authorities and questioned about their U.S. citizenship or immigration status in the past six months.
This is similar to the share among Black (5%) and Asian adults (5%), but more than the share among White adults (1%).