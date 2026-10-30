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Religion Remains Stable in the U.S., With Mixed Signals for Young Adults

Since 2020, steady percentages of Americans say they identify with a religion, pray daily, consider religion very important in their lives and attend religious services at least monthly. The youngest adults (ages 18 to 22) stand out for their relatively high rate of service attendance but are less distinctive on other measures of religiousness.

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The number of states all but guaranteed to elect their first woman governor next week. They are Minnesota and Tennessee, where both major-party candidates are women.

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