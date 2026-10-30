Weekly Roundup
The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗
Religion Remains Stable in the U.S., With Mixed Signals for Young Adults
Since 2020, steady percentages of Americans say they identify with a religion, pray daily, consider religion very important in their lives and attend religious services at least monthly. The youngest adults (ages 18 to 22) stand out for their relatively high rate of service attendance but are less distinctive on other measures of religiousness.
- More in this report: Religiousness by age | By gender | By party | Over time
- Most Americans’ Religious Lives Haven’t Changed Much in Recent Years
What We Know About Eligible Voters Who Are Naturalized U.S. Citizens
One-in-ten eligible voters in the U.S. – around 25 million – are naturalized citizens, a number that more than doubled between 2000 and 2024. Naturalized eligible voters tend to be older than their U.S.-born counterparts, and a majority have lived in the United States for more than two decades.
Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls
Most U.S. adults are open to AI handling or helping with administrative tasks in the healthcare field, such as translating for a patient, scheduling appointments, ordering prescription refills and taking notes. This openness to AI drops off for decisions that directly drive diagnoses or insurance decisions.
Americans’ Views of ICE Grow More Negative
A majority of Americans (56%) now say they have an unfavorable view of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while 35% have a favorable view. Republicans rate ICE far more positively than Democrats do, but views of the agency have grown more negative among both coalitions over the last year.
- Fact sheet: How Americans View Federal Agencies
The 2026 Midterms Will Be Uniquely Difficult for Polls
Why Is Election Day on a Tuesday in the U.S., and How Many Other Countries Have Weekday Elections?
17 States Haven’t Had a Woman Governor, and 15 Haven’t Had a Woman Senator
On Facebook and Instagram, Political Ads Are Increasingly Critical of Data Centers
Gas Prices Are High Now, but for Many Americans They Were Even Higher in the Past
Decoded: What We Learned From a Survey Experiment About Global ‘Superpowers’
From our research
The number of states all but guaranteed to elect their first woman governor next week. They are Minnesota and Tennessee, where both major-party candidates are women.