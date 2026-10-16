Weekly Roundup
The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗
Many Americans Are Struggling to Afford Basic Necessities
A majority of Americans (60%) say they don’t have enough income for the kind of life they want. And one-in-five or more say they’ve had trouble paying for medical care, daily transportation, rent or mortgage, or food sometime in the past year.
How Latino Voters Are Experiencing the 2026 Midterm Elections
Several weeks out from the midterms, Democratic congressional candidates have a sizable advantage among Latino registered voters. And while not everyone who’s registered to vote will cast a ballot, Latinos who back Democrats are more engaged in this year’s election than they were leading up to the midterms of four years ago.
So Far, the 119th Congress Is Among the Least Productive of the Past 40 Years
The 119th Congress has enacted 121 laws since convening in January 2025, the second fewest of any Congress in the past four decades. Only the 118th Congress had enacted fewer laws (106) by this point in its two-year term.
Online Community and Connection in America
Nearly four-in-ten U.S. adults, including close to half of those under 30, say they are part of an online community. For some, these communities are deeply valuable, often connecting them with neighbors or people who share their interests. But about half of Americans question whether online relationships can be as meaningful as those formed in person.
How Do Americans Feel About G20 Countries?
Ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit in Miami later this year, most Americans rate Australia, Canada, Japan, Italy and other member nations warmly. Sentiment is far colder toward China, Saudi Arabia and especially Russia.
Majority of Americans Expect Democrats to Win Control of House; Public Is Split on Senate
From our research
The share of Americans who say they’ve cut back their spending on extras – like dining out or entertainment – in the past year.