Views of all-day school cellphone bans

Weekly Roundup
The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗
More Americans now support than oppose all-day school cellphone bans
Far more Americans support than oppose in-class cellphone bans for middle and high school students (77% vs. 18%). And for the first time in our surveys, more people now support than oppose banning cellphones during the entire school day (48% vs. 43%).
Canadians and Mexicans now view China more positively than the U.S.
For the first time in almost two decades of Center surveys, both Canadians and Mexicans view China significantly more favorably than the United States. And more people in both countries have confidence in President Xi Jinping than President Donald Trump, though ratings for both leaders are relatively low.
Most Americans favor big changes to the political system that likely would require amending the Constitution
From congressional term limits to a national popular vote for president, most Americans favor several major political changes that likely would require amending the Constitution. But the country’s founding document is among the hardest in the world to amend.
Favorable views of Supreme Court remain near historic low
Just over half of Americans (53%) have an unfavorable opinion of the Supreme Court, while 45% have a favorable opinion. While Democrats largely describe the court’s ideology as conservative, Republicans tend to see it as “middle of the road.”
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From our research
The number of democracies with a constitution that is harder to amend than the U.S. founding document.