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Views of all-day school cellphone bans

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The Canadian, Mexican and U.S. flags are displayed in Ottawa in 2017. (Lars Hagberg/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadians and Mexicans now view China more positively than the U.S.

For the first time in almost two decades of Center surveys, both Canadians and Mexicans view China significantly more favorably than the United States. And more people in both countries have confidence in President Xi Jinping than President Donald Trump, though ratings for both leaders are relatively low.

From our research

1

The number of democracies with a constitution that is harder to amend than the U.S. founding document.

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