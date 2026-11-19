Pew Research Center makes the data used for much of our research available to the public for secondary analysis after a period of time. All available datasets can be downloaded from our website. Contact info@pewresearch.org with any questions. Featured selections from our archive include:

2026 National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS)

Survey of 5,511 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 30-June 18, 2026, via web, paper and phone.

Spring 2025 Global Survey Data

Nationally representative surveys of 25 countries conducted Jan. 8-April 26, 2025.

Global Restrictions on Religion 2007-2022

Data on government restrictions and social hostilities involving religion in 198 countries and territories from 2007 to 2022.