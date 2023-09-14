Cable News Fact Sheet

Note: This 2023 fact sheet was part of the last update to our State of the News Media report. For more updated survey data on Americans’ news habits, refer to the list below:

Read archived reports on the State of the News Media from 2004-23 and the methodology here.

Cable TV is home to a set of television channels whose news broadcasts have become an important information source for many Americans. In 2022, both prime-time and daytime cable news audiences increased for Fox News but decreased for CNN, MSNBC and Newsmax. Explore patterns and longitudinal data about cable news below.

Audience

According to Comscore TV Essentials® data, viewership decreased for CNN and MSNBC but increased for Fox News in 2022. The average audience (defined as the average number of TVs tuned to a program throughout a time period) for the prime news time slot (8 to 11 p.m.) decreased by 25% for CNN, from 1.1 million in 2021 to 828,000 in 2022. MSNBC’s audience declined by 6% over this period, from about 881,000 to 827,000. On the other hand, Fox News’ audience increased from 1.9 million in 2021 to 2.1 million in 2022, a 10% increase.

Newsmax, a relatively smaller cable news channel that gained prominence during the 2020 election, had an average audience of 129,000 in 2022, an 18% decline from 2021.

For the daytime news time slot (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.), CNN, MSNBC and Newsmax saw decreases to their average audiences in 2022 while Fox News saw a 12% increase.

Average audience for cable TV news: Prime news

Average number of TVs tuning to news programming during the prime news time slot for CNN, Fox News and MSNBC Note: Numbers represent CNN, Fox News and MSNBC for the full year and include live viewership only. “Average audience” is the average number of TVs tuned to an entity throughout the selected time frame. It is calculated by dividing the total hours viewed by the length of the time frame (in hours). National news is defined as any telecast that has been flagged by Comscore (either by notification from clients or from standard processes) as being a news-based program airing at approximately the same time across a majority of markets. The prime news time slot includes newscasts that air from 8 to 11 p.m. for national programs and for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones or 7 to 10 p.m. for stations in other time zones. Source: Comscore TV Essentials®, 2016-2022, U.S. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Average number of TVs tuning to news programming during the prime news time slot for CNN, Fox News and MSNBC Year CNN Fox News MSNBC 2016 1,347,499 1,881,928 975,885 2017 989,398 1,465,800 1,077,559 2018 982,638 1,619,589 1,222,458 2019 1,051,061 1,919,173 1,251,094 2020 1,803,782 3,082,961 1,597,577 2021 1,103,262 1,944,864 880,639 2022 828,073 2,147,100 827,182 Download data as .csv Note: Numbers represent CNN, Fox News and MSNBC for the full year and include live viewership only. “Average audience” is the average number of TVs tuned to an entity throughout the selected time frame. It is calculated by dividing the total hours viewed by the length of the time frame (in hours). National news is defined as any telecast that has been flagged by Comscore (either by notification from clients or from standard processes) as being a news-based program airing at approximately the same time across a majority of markets. The prime news time slot includes newscasts that air from 8 to 11 p.m. for national programs and for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones or 7 to 10 p.m. for stations in other time zones. Source: Comscore TV Essentials®, 2016-2022, U.S. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Average number of TVs tuning to news programming during the prime news time slot for Newsmax Note: Numbers represent Newsmax for the full year and include live viewership only. “Average audience” is the average number of TVs tuned to an entity throughout the selected time frame. It is calculated by dividing the total hours viewed by the length of the time frame (in hours). National news is defined as any telecast that has been flagged by Comscore (either by notification from clients or from standard processes) as being a news-based program airing at approximately the same time across a majority of markets. The prime news time slot includes newscasts that air from 8 to 11 p.m. for national programs and for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones or 7 to 10 p.m. for stations in other time zones. Source: Comscore TV Essentials®, 2020-2022, U.S. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Average number of TVs tuning to news programming during the prime news time slot for Newsmax Year Newsmax 2020 115,118 2021 157,513 2022 129,218 Download data as .csv Note: Numbers represent Newsmax for the full year and include live viewership only. “Average audience” is the average number of TVs tuned to an entity throughout the selected time frame. It is calculated by dividing the total hours viewed by the length of the time frame (in hours). National news is defined as any telecast that has been flagged by Comscore (either by notification from clients or from standard processes) as being a news-based program airing at approximately the same time across a majority of markets. The prime news time slot includes newscasts that air from 8 to 11 p.m. for national programs and for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones or 7 to 10 p.m. for stations in other time zones. Source: Comscore TV Essentials®, 2020-2022, U.S. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Average audience for cable TV news: Daytime news

Average number of TVs tuning to news programming during the daytime news slot for CNN, Fox News and MSNBC Note: Numbers represent CNN, Fox News and MSNBC for the full year and include live viewership only. “Average audience” is the average number of TVs tuned to an entity throughout the selected time frame. It is calculated by dividing the total hours viewed by the length of the time frame (in hours). National news is defined as any telecast that has been flagged by Comscore (either by notification from clients or from standard processes) as being a news-based program airing at approximately the same time across a majority of markets. The daytime news time slot includes newscasts that air from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for national programs and for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones or 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for stations in in other time zones. Source: Comscore TV Essentials®, 2016-2022, U.S. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Average number of TVs tuning to news programming during the daytime news slot for CNN, Fox News and MSNBC Year CNN Fox News MSNBC 2016 700,662 1,146,520 529,723 2017 679,947 1,090,430 569,357 2018 664,434 1,100,619 672,817 2019 687,418 1,253,005 765,725 2020 1,193,975 1,758,964 1,051,594 2021 802,264 1,188,700 589,781 2022 646,058 1,328,855 536,843 Download data as .csv Note: Numbers represent CNN, Fox News and MSNBC for the full year and include live viewership only. “Average audience” is the average number of TVs tuned to an entity throughout the selected time frame. It is calculated by dividing the total hours viewed by the length of the time frame (in hours). National news is defined as any telecast that has been flagged by Comscore (either by notification from clients or from standard processes) as being a news-based program airing at approximately the same time across a majority of markets. The daytime news time slot includes newscasts that air from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for national programs and for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones or 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for stations in in other time zones. Source: Comscore TV Essentials®, 2016-2022, U.S. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Average number of TVs tuning to news programming during the daytime news time slot for Newsmax Note: Numbers represent Newsmax for the full year and include live viewership only. “Average audience” is the average number of TVs tuned to an entity throughout the selected time frame. It is calculated by dividing the total hours viewed by the length of the time frame (in hours). National news is defined as any telecast that has been flagged by Comscore (either by notification from clients or from standard processes) as being a news-based program airing at approximately the same time across a majority of markets. The daytime news time slot includes newscasts that air from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for national programs and for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones or 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for stations in in other time zones. Source: Comscore TV Essentials®, 2020-2022, U.S. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Average number of TVs tuning to news programming during the daytime news time slot for Newsmax Year Newsmax 2020 88,637 2021 110,138 2022 87,178 Download data as .csv Note: Numbers represent Newsmax for the full year and include live viewership only. “Average audience” is the average number of TVs tuned to an entity throughout the selected time frame. It is calculated by dividing the total hours viewed by the length of the time frame (in hours). National news is defined as any telecast that has been flagged by Comscore (either by notification from clients or from standard processes) as being a news-based program airing at approximately the same time across a majority of markets. The daytime news time slot includes newscasts that air from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for national programs and for stations in Eastern/Pacific time zones or 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for stations in in other time zones. Source: Comscore TV Essentials®, 2020-2022, U.S. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Economics

Total revenue decreased for CNN and MSNBC and increased for Fox News in 2022, according to estimates from Kagan, a media research group in S&P Global Market Intelligence. CNN’s total revenue decreased by 5%, from $1.9 billion in 2021 to $1.8 billion in 2022. Similarly, MSNBC’s revenue fell from $977 million to $903 million, an 8% decrease. Fox News saw a 5% increase, from $3.1 billion in 2021 to $3.3 billion in 2022.

License (affiliate) fees, one of two main sources of revenue for the major cable channels, remained relatively stable for all three. Advertising revenue, these channels’ other main source of revenue, decreased by 13% for CNN and by 11% for MSNBC in 2022, while Fox News saw an 11% increase.

In 2022, Newsmax made $66 million in revenue, a 14% decrease from 2021. Since Newsmax had zero license fee revenue, virtually all of the channel’s revenue came from advertising.

Total revenue for cable TV

Total annual revenue (in U.S. dollars) Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.nn PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Total annual revenue (in U.S. dollars) Year CNN Fox News MSNBC 2006 $822,600,000 $688,140,000 $270,727,000 2007 $881,300,000 $825,791,000 $301,425,000 2008 $1,026,800,000 $1,084,679,000 $366,565,000 2009 $1,001,800,000 $1,282,434,000 $357,252,000 2010 $1,010,400,000 $1,466,000,000 $392,000,000 2011 $1,080,500,000 $1,624,100,000 $449,300,000 2012 $1,078,733,000 $1,812,448,000 $503,205,000 2013 $1,098,630,000 $1,922,476,000 $503,744,000 2014 $1,126,692,000 $2,010,738,000 $501,222,000 2015 $1,207,940,000 $2,209,110,000 $510,557,000 2016 $1,470,605,000 $2,452,459,000 $666,813,000 2017 $1,631,451,000 $2,663,411,000 $798,640,000 2018 $1,677,922,000 $2,620,603,000 $963,067,000 2019 $1,703,186,000 $2,711,220,000 $1,003,677,000 2020 $2,010,239,000 $3,009,488,000 $1,086,359,000 2021 $1,860,771,000 $3,108,864,000 $977,322,000 2022 $1,774,389,000 $3,260,143,000 $902,603,000 Download data as .csv Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.nn PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Total annual revenue (in U.S. dollars) Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Total annual revenue (in U.S. dollars) Year Newsmax 2020 $55,248,000 2021 $77,202,000 2022 $66,159,000 Download data as .csv Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Advertising revenue for cable TV

Net annual advertising revenue (in U.S. dollars) Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Net annual advertising revenue (in U.S. dollars) Year CNN Fox News MSNBC 2012 $327,718,000 $742,329,000 $244,394,000 2013 $319,796,000 $776,401,000 $223,781,000 2014 $324,866,000 $774,192,000 $212,633,000 2015 $361,461,000 $814,858,000 $222,219,000 2016 $538,782,000 $916,715,000 $351,360,000 2017 $615,275,000 $1,007,565,000 $467,232,000 2018 $595,641,000 $854,507,000 $572,127,000 2019 $574,068,000 $846,768,000 $619,544,000 2020 $841,632,000 $1,066,214,000 $709,355,000 2021 $679,467,000 $1,037,508,000 $594,716,000 2022 $590,409,000 $1,146,806,000 $529,833,000 Download data as .csv Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Net annual advertising revenue (in U.S. dollars) Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Net annual advertising revenue (in U.S. dollars) Year Newsmax 2020 $53,857,000 2021 $75,769,000 2022 $64,683,000 Download data as .csv Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and Newsmax all saw their total profit decline from 2021 to 2022, with decreases ranging from 5% for Fox News to 23% for Newsmax.

Total profit for cable TV

Total annual profit (in U.S. dollars) Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligencenn PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Total annual profit (in U.S. dollars) Year CNN Fox News MSNBC 2006 $256,300,000 $215,602,000 $84,206,000 2007 $291,000,000 $304,360,000 $109,691,000 2008 $409,900,000 $502,588,000 $148,087,000 2009 $417,500,000 $640,734,000 $159,724,000 2010 $395,300,000 $779,900,000 $167,500,000 2011 $429,500,000 $884,200,000 $190,500,000 2012 $401,584,000 $1,006,237,000 $235,869,000 2013 $347,654,000 $1,121,176,000 $227,181,000 2014 $321,642,000 $1,178,676,000 $181,853,000 2015 $430,887,000 $1,305,872,000 $206,253,000 2016 $634,195,000 $1,471,409,000 $309,697,000 2017 $745,252,000 $1,628,250,000 $372,837,000 2018 $752,994,000 $1,521,122,000 $428,873,000 2019 $755,073,000 $1,552,872,000 $540,163,000 2020 $1,080,313,000 $1,802,881,000 $660,657,000 2021 $972,378,000 $1,870,250,000 $546,099,000 2022 $892,302,000 $1,780,202,000 $454,681,000 Download data as .csv Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligencenn PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Total annual profit (in U.S. dollars) Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Total annual profit (in U.S. dollars) Year Newsmax 2020 $26,986,000 2021 $48,335,000 2022 $37,002,000 Download data as .csv Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Newsroom investment

Total newsroom spending by CNN, MSNBC and Newsmax was fairly flat in 2022. CNN and Newsmax’s expenses remained largely unchanged in 2022, while MSNBC saw its expenses increase 4%. Meanwhile, Fox News increased newsroom spending by 19%, spending about $1.5 billion on newsroom expenditures in 2022.

Newsroom spending for cable TV

Total newsroom spending (in U.S. dollars) Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.n PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Total newsroom spending (in U.S. dollars) Year CNN Fox News MSNBC 2006 $566,300,000 $472,538,000 $186,521,000 2007 $590,300,000 $521,431,000 $191,734,000 2008 $616,900,000 $582,091,000 $218,478,000 2009 $584,300,000 $641,700,000 $197,528,000 2010 $615,100,000 $686,100,000 $224,500,000 2011 $651,000,000 $739,900,000 $258,800,000 2012 $677,148,000 $806,211,000 $267,336,000 2013 $750,975,000 $801,299,000 $276,563,000 2014 $805,049,000 $832,063,000 $319,368,000 2015 $777,053,000 $903,238,000 $304,304,000 2016 $836,411,000 $981,050,000 $357,116,000 2017 $886,198,000 $1,035,161,000 $425,803,000 2018 $924,928,000 $1,099,481,000 $534,194,000 2019 $948,113,000 $1,158,347,000 $463,514,000 2020 $929,927,000 $1,206,608,000 $425,702,000 2021 $888,393,000 $1,238,614,000 $431,223,000 2022 $882,087,000 $1,479,941,000 $447,922,000 Download data as .csv Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.n PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Total newsroom spending (in U.S. dollars) Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Total newsroom spending (in U.S. dollars) Year Newsmax 2000 $28,262,000 2010 $28,867,000 2020 $29,157,000 Download data as .csv Note: Numbers are estimates and projections prepared by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, and often are revised annually, even for previous years. Displayed numbers indicate most recent updates. Beginning in 2017, Kagan’s network economics methodology accounts for subscribers and revenue from virtual multichannel services. Source: Estimates and projections by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Find out more

This fact sheet was compiled by Research Assistant Sarah Naseer.

Read the methodology.

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This is the latest analysis in Pew Research Center’s ongoing investigation of the state of news, information and journalism in the digital age, a research program funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts, with generous support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Find more in-depth explorations of cable news by following the links below: